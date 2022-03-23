The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, for the political rally at the former Atlanta Dragway at Banks Crossing featuring former president Donald Trump.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the first speaker scheduled for 4 p.m. with Trump to speak at 7 p.m.
Projections are for more than 20,000 to attend. Tickets are available online at www.donaldjtrump.com/events. Ticket sign-ups are being taken online to give organizers an idea of how many to expect. Tickets will not actually be given or required to be shown to enter. Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-arrive basis.
Trump plans to attend the campaign rally for David Perdue, who is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp, and Herschel Walker, a former UGA football star who is making a bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Ralphael Warnock. Commerce native and state agriculture commissioner Gary Black is also vying for the GOP nomination.
Food and drinks will be sold both inside and outside the venue. Outside personal food and drinks will not be allowed inside the venue.
The Banks County GOP members will be serving as volunteers to assist with the event.
