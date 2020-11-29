From November 15 to November 17, the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted Operation Holiday Sweep. The objective of the operation was to locate and arrest offenders with outstanding shoplifting warrants.
“The arrests are in hopes of curtailing shoplifting in our local businesses throughout the holiday season,” said Sheriff Carlton Speed. “It is an unfortunate belief that people can steal from businesses without harm being done. However, business owners throughout Banks County continuously give to organizations that properly assist our needy citizens. Stealing from them hurt us all by driving up prices and decreasing our faith in people.”
Over the three-day operation, a total of 20 offenders were arrested and booked in to Banks County Detention Center.
Those arrested were: Corey Al Bowles, 34, Commerce; Timothy Scott Brown, 34, Commerce; Brandie Kay Carlan, 44, of Homer; Kimberly Patricia Cope, 40, Commerce; Tina Elaine Frawley, 43, Carnesville; Michael Shannon Harris, 51, Toccoa; Darrin Zachary Jackson, 34, Carnesville; Jimmy Randolph Jackson, Jr., 40, Commerce; Shayna Alexis Jones, 27, Maysville; Donna Jean Kimbrell, 42, Toccoa; Chandra Rae Knauth, 40, Jefferson; Amelia Megan Manning, 24, Commerce; Tristen Louie Merck, 24, Commerce; Edward John Purdy, 37, Commerce; Stefanie May Redding, 53, Baldwin; Jessica Taylor Thaxton, 29, Maysville; Billy Jack Vega-Aguilar, 24, Commerce; Travis Joe Weller, Lavonia; Josee Dae Whitley, 21, Gillsville; and Lane Bailey Wood, 20, Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.