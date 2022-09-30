The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 20 people last week, including the following:
•Julia Marie Black, 35, 783 McDonald Circle, Commerce, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a drug-related object and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Jesse Lee Brown, 31, 324 Athens Road, Winterville, probation violation.
•Miguel Dominguez-Acosta, 37, 480 Moose Branch Road, Robinsville, N.C., driving without a valid license and failure to yield.
•Shanderka Shunta Griffeth, 30, 176 Pine Street, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•James Michael Reese, 31, 1251 Creasy Patch Road, Cornelia, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, tag light violation, cracked windshield and possession of a drug-related object.
•Jeffrey Lynn Sanders, 45, 111 Skyview Road, Toccoa, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Rodney Smith, 55, 662 Sunset Drive, Atlanta, failure to appear.
•Daniel Dillard Hobbs, 37, 152 Charity Drive, Homer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane, distracted driving and open container violation.
•Peter Marshall McCray, 51, 15537 Ayers Avenue, Markham, Ill., possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a drug-related object.
•Alberto Rojas Ponce, 47, 28 Merlot Road, Maysville, battery.
•Allen William Ott, 53, 3 N. Pointe DriveNE, Rome, stalking.
•Christopher Lee Samples, 35, 962 Lord Road, Commerce, identity theft fraud.
•Adam Cecil Workman, 36, 359 Queen Road, Gillsville, aggravated assault and probation violation.
•Justin David Hollis, 34, 272 Mt. Bethel Road, Commerce, aggravated assault and simple assault.
•Dona Ray Rabren, 68, 102 Groover Lane, Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Dave Howard Carlson, 62, 2312 Lyle Field Road, Jefferson, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a drug-related object and criminal trespass.
•Miguel Angel Renteria-Frias, 44, 3720 Whispering Wind Drive, Apex, N.C., driving without a valid license and headlight out.
•Theresa Marlene Duncan, 56, 444 Pinewood Place, Dahlonega,
•Jennifer Amanda Watkins, 36, 62 Mitchell Street, Martin, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting and possession of a drug-related object.
•Jennifer Marie Workman, 40, 363 Queen Road, Gillsville, criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Preston Shane Hicks, 31, 2100 Hartwell Hwy., Elberton, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Brannon Lamar Scales, 29, 143 Mt. Sinai Road, Lula, simple assault.
•Christopher Joe Allen, 29, 438 Hull Road, Athens, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.