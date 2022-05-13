The Banks County Sheriff's Department charged 20 people last week, including the following:
•Joshua Henry Harbin, 36, 1181 Owen Circle, Sugar Hill, failure to appear.
•Cary James Hopkins, 36, 1012 Brewer Road, Lula, terroristic threats and acts.
•Mildred Henderson Love, 41, 402 Thurston Williams Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jolene Elaine Fluharty, 41, 258 South Hill Street, Toccoa, failure to appear.
•Karly Dianne Llorens, 17, 341 Melvin Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Ella L. Millette, 18, 27 Thornhill Circle, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Dustin Allen Arnold, 24, 88 Oak Crest Lane, Pendergrass, probation violation.
•Corey Anthony Bailey, 32, 3250 Canon Bay Drive, Cumming, identity theft fraud.
•Charlie Craig Hall, 30, 219 Allen Road, Danielsville, contempt of court.
•Melvin Ronald Ivey, 52, 175 Ivey Lane, Lula, probation violation.
•Joseph Jaman Lindsey, 41, P.O. Box 679, Homer, failure to appear.
•Ashley Parr, 24, 1730 Hill Street, Comer, theft by shoplifting.
•Austin Allen Willis, 26, 786 Dunaire Way, Jonesboro, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Eric James Groover, 31, 1256 Fitts Davis Road, Danilelsville, theft by taking and probation violation.
•Jack Lee Hensley, 52, 132 Buckeye Point, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Stephen James Layland, 31, 5379 Valley Forrest Way, Flowery Branch, probation violation.
•Hannarh Marie Torrens, 42, 2487 Hwy. 515, Lula, possession of methamphetamine.
•Sherman Woods IV, 26, 215 Busha Street, Unit 101, Toccoa, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Rebecca Lauren Thomas, 23, 47 Windmill Lane, Commerce, reckless driving and laying drags.
•Victor Vanschoiack, 32, 135 Lewis Drive, Homer, reckless drive and window tint violation.
