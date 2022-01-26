Monday, January 10, marked the first day of the 2022 Legislative Session. It was great to catch up with colleagues as we began preparation for the legislative days ahead. Over the remaining days, we will introduce and discuss new bills, while revisiting 2021 bills still on the table which did not receive a floor vote prior to our day 40 deadline. Therefore, we can expect last year’s hot topic items such as casino gaming, healthcare, education and tax reform to reappear.
Over the course of the last week, we settled in, listened to Governor Kemp's agenda for the upcoming year and prepared for upcoming budget hearings which begin this week. All in all, it was a productive four days on Capitol Hill.
STATE OF THE STATE
Thursday, January 13, Governor Kemp gave his fourth State of the State address covering accomplishments from last year while highlighting hopes for the next. Governor Kemp noted the progress we have made over the last few years where economic development, job growth, education, healthcare, and public safety are concerned. He also highlighted how our state handled the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic, choosing freedom over shutdowns.
Governor Kemp made clear that education, healthcare and public safety are top agenda items for the upcoming year. The governor announced his plans to fully restore funding to our educational system, which includes an additional $2,000 a year pay raise for hardworking Georgia teachers.
Governor Kemp went on to outline his healthcare policies which include expanding our state nursing programs, a focused effort to incentivize members of the medical community to serve the less populated areas of the state and lowered healthcare costs. If the Governors healthcare budget proposals are approved, it is estimated that this could bring 1,300 additional healthcare practitioners to our state.
Rounding off the top three policy agenda items is that of Public Safety. Government’s most important role is to ensure the safety of our citizens. Governor Kemp will continue his efforts to tackle the issue of gang violence and human trafficking through empowering and supporting our law enforcement community. He has also outlined his intent to successfully pass “Constitutional Carry” legislation aimed at preserving an individual’s 2nd Amendment Right to keep and bear arms.
BUDGET WEEK
Tuesday, marked the start of “budget week.” Before addressing further legislative action, the state budget was our primary focus. We are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget before adjournment. Education, healthcare, public safety and infrastructure will remain top contenders for budget allocations.
As always, our local delegation will work hard to ensure we bring home needed funding for various projects in our region of the state. The budget is a living document that will change many times before final passage. I will continue to report the latest in budget news for the remainder of the legislative session.
COMMITTEE MEETINGS
Committees within the General Assembly are incredibly important as this is where the legislative rubber meets the road. All bills introduced must be properly vetted through the committee process before making it to the House floor for a full vote. If passed, the legislation then moves to the Senate side to begin their committee process.
Committee meetings are live streamed through the General Assembly website. I encourage you to follow along with any issue of which you find of interest. Click here for a full listing of House Committees.
I am thankful to continue service on the following House Committees as I sincerely believe these committees greatly impact our district: Education - Vice Chairman; Appropriations; Insurance - Secretary; Intragovernmental Coordination; Retirement; State Planning & Community Affairs.
Please be on the lookout for my Capitol Connection Newsletter as I will continue to update you weekly throughout the session. I promise to continue my work in representing our conservative values. If you have any questions or concerns, my door is always open. You can also email me directly with questions or concerns regarding legislation. Thank you for the tremendous honor of allowing me to serve our home. Until next time...
Chris Erwin serves District 28 in the Georgia House of Representatives, which includes Banks County.
