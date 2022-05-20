Twenty-one people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Billy Gene Marsingill, 67, 225 Woodland Street, Homer, disorderly conduct and simple battery.
•Jessica Diane McNew, 38, 3931 State Hwy. 17, Clarkesville, failure to maintain lane and vehicular homicide.
•Lois Nell Ayers, 68, 290 Forrester Road, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked, no registration of operating vehicle and no valid insurance.
•Bradley Scott Causer, 34, 257 North Finley, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Kenyonna Veneresha Pittman, 32, 1027 Bold Springs Church Road, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting and probation violation.
•David Arsenault, 34, 852 Reynold Road, Folkston, theft by shoplifting.
•William Nolan Baugh Jr., 49, 83 Crestlawn Drive, Toccoa, theft by shoplifting.
•Lindsay Jennifer Groover, 27, 5295 Old Cornelia Highway, Lula, conspiracy to commit a fraud, possession of methamphetamine and use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
•Carter Andrew Minish, 34, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Catherine Ann Smith, 59, 181 Cloud Lane, Carnesville, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Ryan Lamar Smith, 44, 138 Tanner Lane, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Travis Roy Spencer, 38, 344 Wages Road, Auburn, driving while license suspended or revoked and holding wireless telecommunications device.
•Harrison Weathers, 52, 3101 Parkview Lane, Alpharetta, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Darryl Anton Johnson II, 40, 6977 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Ashley Nicole Lopez, 32, 1661 Neal Little Road, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Chad Logan Morrison, 19, 4530 Bryant Porter Road, Gillsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Alisha Boleman Scott, 42, 150 Bunker Drive, Athens, DUI, tail light violation, failure to maintain lane, open container violation and window tint violation.
•Juan J. Inestroza Pagoaga, 35, 2101 Westbrook Road, Commerce, DUI, open container violation, distracted driving and failure to maintain lane.
•Jonathan Lovell, 23, 1912 Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Caroline Mary Mackey, 61, 2240 Highway 98, Maysville, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Dawn Stella Smith, 34, 373 Shepard Road, Carnesville, DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to maintain lane.
