Twenty-one people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Hunter Mason Hilton, 19, 201 Frazier Hill Road, Bishop, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tyrique Quamane Walker, 25, 176 McGinnis Chandler Road, Commerce, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
•Jason Aaron Kee Jr., 22, 576 Camp Road, Eastanollee, probation violation.
•April W. Maddox, 27, 5085 Highway 82, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Emily Michelle Watkins, 29, 1910 Highway 51 South, Homer, theft by taking.
•Zack Daniel Bardinelli, 28, 1033 Smith Loop Road, Demorest, failure to appear, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and theft by shopifting.
•Scott Damon Lang, 51, 147 Freedom Lane, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Austin Lamar Mote, 26, 124 Sierra Vista Circle, Cornelia, probation violation.
•Paul William Stills, 51, 162 Morrison Drive, Baldwin, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, simple battery, driving without a valid license, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Nathan Douglas Foy, 23, 1211 Sabrina Lane, Madison, DUI.
•Eric James Groover, 31, 1256 Fitts Davis Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Keisha Necole Proctor, 38, 206 Bittersweet Lane, Myrtle Beach, S.C., criminal trespass.
•Bethany Gail Smith, 31, 602 Brockton Loop, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Jose Arrellano, 24, 128 Stallings Road, Greenville, S.C., driving without a valid license and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Tomas Martinez-Ramirez, 45, 300 Old Jones Road, Carrollton, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Patrick Lamon Buffington, 35, 823 Highway 63, Martin Bridge Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Matthew Scott Jackson, 44, 628 Clearbrook Road, Matthews, N.C., DUI, open container violation and speeding.
•Payton Marie Cloer, 23, 130 Ashwood Court, Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Joshua Jerith Peck, 27, 341 Water Plant Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Ashley Nicole Perdue, 31, 125 Harley Drive, Alto, battery.
•James Alan Parker, 41, 136 Wood Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
