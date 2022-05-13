A Baldwin man was charged with sexual exploitation of a child following an investigation of the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The task force reviewed four complaints received through the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The complaints detailed four separate incidents of a Snapchat user possessing child pornography in the form of videos between May 2021 and January 2022. The account information for the Snapchat user was subpoenaed and revealed the user lived in the 100 block of Heritage Gardens Road in Baldwin.
Investigators contacted the resident at the address related to the Snapchat user account information and reportedly identified him as twenty-one-year-old Zach Bulman. Bulman was asked to meet investigators for an interview.
During an interview at the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division Office, Bulman reportedly admitted to having multiple email addresses, multiple Snapchat accounts with falsified registration information and possessing child pornographic videos.
Bulman was arrested and booked into the HCSO jail for four counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child under O.C.G.A 16-12-100(b)(8). At the time of this release, there was no bond information.
Bulman’s phone was taken into evidence as part of the arrest and investigation and is being processed to determine additional charges.
This remains an active investigation.
(0) comments
