Banks County has had 227 more positive COVID-19 test results since last week, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Data shows that 1,028 Banks County residents have tested positive for the virus since March, compared to 801 who had been reported last week. There have been 17 deaths in the county since March due to COVID-19 and 121 people have been hospitalized because of the virus.
Banks County is having a large Covid outbreak, making it one of the most troubled areas in Northeast Georgia for the virus.
As for the percentage of those who tested over the past week, 19.5 percent were positive for COVID.
