The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 23 people last week, including the following:
•Hannah Elizabeth Hewlett, 29, 211 Ridgeland Drive, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Cecil Ouma, 30, 8710 Noontide Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Ethan Bryant Womack, 25, 430 Ottis Ray Street, Homer, battery.
•Johanna Marie Barnette, 48, 344 Hidden Valley Road, Alto, failure to appear.
•Kirsten M. Beasely, 27, 202 Scott Street, Commerce, DUI and no license.
•Carlos Martinez Cheves, 34, 103 Batson Hill Circle, Demorest, driving without a valid license.
•Haley Marie Clark, 18, 69 Hancock Drive, Tococa, theft by shoplifting.
•Connor Lee Cox, 19, 825 Gaines School Road, Athens, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Marcos Frias, 29, 609 Snowy River Place, Clarkesville, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to wear seatbelt.
•Vicente Gomez, 29, 440 Old Place, Commerce, driving without a valid license.
•Felix Rodriguez Hernandez, 30, 1595 Cherokee Road, Winterville, driving without a valid license.
•Efrain Lara-Verdin, 44, 20353 Hwy. 441, Commerce, driving without a valid license.
•John Mattox, 34, 1524 Flower Road, Woodniff, S.C., DUI.
•Jose Morales-Mendoza, 31, 880 Airport Road, Winder, driving without a valid license.
•James Wellington Reed, 21, 148 Crystal Springs Road, Homer, DUI.
•Brandon Turpin, 21, 259 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, pedestrian under the influence of intoxicants.
•William Darick Free, 44, 2098 Grove Level Road, Maysville, battery.
•James Edward Liggins, 33, 190 Faulkner Drive, Commerce, DUI.
•Aubrey Brent Martin, 41, 230 Sandy Drive, Alto, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act and probation violation.
•Kyle Jonathan Meeler, 34, 112 Carriage Way, Jefferson, window tint violation and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Joseph Dillard Hanley, 51, 151 Sawtooth Place, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Jacob Tanner Patton, 24, 437 Dalton Road, Baldwin, DUI and violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
•Adam Cecil Workman, 35, 359 Queen Road, Gillsville, probation violation, failure to appear and battery.
