The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 23 people last week, including the following:
•Kenny Lee Alford, 40, 2315 Tallassee Road, Athens, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jennifer Gaither Hines, 42, 29 Ashebrooke Way, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Douglas James Mashburn, 38, 407 Bellamy Road, Homer, theft by taking.
•Robert Stephens Crosby, 69, 1607 B.E. Washington Street, Greenville, S.C., DUI and not obeying person directing traffic.
•Julie Kay Hyatt, 41, 106 Neal Valley Lane, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Adam Lee Tyler, 39, 647 Marigold Way, Mount Airy, battery.
•Rebecca Reynolds Bryant, 31, 2097 Westbrook Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Barbara Jean Harbert, 45, 240 North Avenue, Athens, probation violation.
•Elizabeth Renee Mayfield, 33, 2153 Westbrook Road, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Braden Griffon Townsend, 35, 3868 Chimney Rock Lane, Gainesville, probation violation.
•David Anuar Camel-Perez, 19, 5830 Buford Highway, Norcross, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Jody Lee Hart, 26, 627 Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving without a seatbelt and tinted tag display.
•Robert James King, 54, 100 Yonah Post Road, Alto, probation violation.
•Ginny Lea Furcron, 37, 486 Harris Road, Lexington, theft by shoplifting.
•Tamara Lynn Hansford, 37, 253 Faye Carey Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Heather Ray Johnson, 31, 585 Loop Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Olin Porterfield, 54, 444 Maplewood Lane, Hull, probation violation.
•Hope Renee Clavier, 30, 2615 Highway 441 South, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Maximillano Espino, 27, 530 Sims Street, Maysville, criminal trespass.
•Scott Andrew Graham, 33, 100 Ridgeview Drive, Athens, DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey traffic device.
•Robert Edward Phelps III, 42, 1854 Crandel Road, Elllijay, possession of methamphetamine.
•Caleb Scott Tallent, 31, 185 Claude Scott Road, Franklin, N.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Darren Jacob Wright, 33, 626 Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Allen Sanders, 59, 525 West Hancock Avenue, Athens, probation violation.
