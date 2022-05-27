Twenty-three arrests have been reported by the Banks County Sheriff's Office, including the following:
•Briana Tiffany Oswald, 28, Homer, theft by taking and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Charlotte Diane Thomas, 40, 389 Owl Hollow Road, Carnesville, parking in restricted area, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine.
•Ausha Lane Tucker, 20, 164 McDowell Road, Rockmart, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Louie Richard Beasley, 61, 284 Arlington Road, 61, Commerce, probation violation.
•Joshua Bello-Hernandez, 24, 114 Loggins Lane, Commerce, simple battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and criminal trespass.
•Raul Gomez Melgar, 27, 23 Lower Grassy Drive, Ashville, N.C., driving without a valid license, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine and improper tag display.
•Marie Joachim, 31, 603 N. Villa Road, theft by shoplifting.
•Joshua Michael Ballenger, 32, 314 Evans Street, Homer, criminal damage to property.
•Regina Aileen Coker, 58, 330 Gumlog Drive, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•David P. Evans Jr., 40, 460 Old Colony Place, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Francis Elizabeth Dills, 35, 4173 Holly Springs, Pendergrass, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, failure to maintain lane, red light violation and license plate display violation.
•Anthony Christopher Bland, 23, 189 Sanford Drive, Nicholson, failure to appear.
•Steven Craig Archer, 32, 8910 Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•Garvin S. Fevrine, 40, 223-07 112th Avenue, Queens Village, N.Y., possession off marijuana.
•Jason Ray Hill, 49, 104 Ila Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Jennifer Nicole Dealton, 45, 197 Pear Ridge Road, Bostic, N.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Adrianna Dessie Hunter, 23, 2758 J. Warren Road, Cornelia, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Ellery Wynne Purvis, 19, 475 Ridge Mill Lane, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Jennifer Bowen, 32, 294 Otay Drive, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Blake Russell Brock, 24, 137 Marion Cape Road, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked and holding phone while driving.
•Reonte Sherrod Carter, 41, 1580 Walnut Street, Conyers, failure to appear.
•Susan Marie Fisher, 51, 1530 Hwy. 164, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Haley Grindle, 21, 5539 Whitehall Road, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
