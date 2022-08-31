The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 23 people last week, including the following:
•Willie Davis Armstrong, 57, 128 Reese Lane, Hull, probation violation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 23 people last week, including the following:
•Willie Davis Armstrong, 57, 128 Reese Lane, Hull, probation violation.
•Larry James Barrett, 54, 1036 Carter Street, Lula, failure to appear.
•Douglas Axel Gray, 28, 183 Chambers Street, Homer, failure to appear.
•Tracy Tribur Outland, 59, 3680 Rolling Creek Drive, Buford.
•Torryn Rakestraw, 22, 573 Traynham Road, Commerce, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, headlight violation and no proof of insurance.
•Patrick Henry Cagle, 50, 435 Timber Ridge Lane, Colbert, probation violation.
•Legregory Collins, 42, 575 Vincent Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Kevin Daniel Gardiner, 35, 483 Greasy Street, Homer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, battery and improper parking.
•Barbara Jean Harbert, 46, 389 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, probation violation and failure to appear.
•Bryanca Lois Moore, 26, 235 Sycamore Drive, Athens, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
•Michael Shane Nix, 33, 214 Barnes Circle, Commerce, theft by deception.
•Francine Leigh Pressley, 45, 802 Old Miller Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Andrew Franklin Roberts, 40, 389 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Patrick Charles Sparks, 54, 530 Oak Ridge Drive, Maysville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane and improper use of a dealer tag.
•Steven Allen Hollis, 38, 294 Mountain Creek, Maysville, criminal trespass and battery.
•Teresa Fay McKinzie, 392 Riverbend Road, Commerce, speeding, failure to maintain lane, tag light violation, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Bryan Keith Angel, 33, 186 River Bend Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Slade Robert Giudici, 20, 150 Manor Place, Commerce, simple battery.
•Corey Blake Goodson, 32, 4909 Old Hwy. 441 N., Alto, criminal trespass.
•Michael William Mott, 41, 149 Lila Way, Dahlonega, cruelty to animals.
•Kelisha Denise Sutherland, 43, 16 Heatherstone Court, Simpsonville, S.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Micah Joseph Wales, 30, 6421 Creek Road, Clermont, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Anthony Thomas Watkins, 38, 1910 Hwy. 51 S., Homer, probation violation.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.