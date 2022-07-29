The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported 23 arrests last week, including the following:
The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported 23 arrests last week, including the following:
•Leighanna Marie Reeves, 34, 4665 Cobb Griffin Road, Gillsville, theft by taking, driving while license suspended or revoked and probation violation.
•Otha Lee Stephens, 54, 144 Northside Drive, Commerce, distribution of a schedule substance and false statements in matters of government, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, furnishing alcohol to a minor and aggravated child molestation.
•Chrystal Leanne Sargent, 37, Homer, probation violation.
•Phillip Lee Burnett, 46, 265 Ivey Lane, Lula, battery.
•Kenneth Wayne Crawford, 55, 2167 Yonah Homer Road, Lula, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
•Benjamin Reed Heaslip, 36, 279 North Wood Drive, Commerce, burglary.
•Tony Thomas Hill, 45, 1690 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Nicholas Truelove, 21, 2003 Turner Drive, Evans, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Robert Keith Abernathy, 29, 446 Jack Pelfrey Road, Westminister, S.C., simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Kenneth James Ash, 31, 1379 Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.
•Todd Adam Glassburn, 33, 407 Link Road, Lula, possession or control of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct and creating or possessing any visual medium depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct.
•Austin Blake Hammock, 25, 284 Hwy. 323, Lula, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Laura Anna Stephens, 36, 653 Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, battery.
•Terry James Young, 59, 34 County Farm Road, Toccoa, DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
•Kenneth Ray Hewlett, 66, 3050 Holiday Springs Blvd., Margate, Fla., DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
•Luis Perdomo Ventura, 29, Shady Oak Trail, Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid license and failure to signal left turn.
•Teresa Lynn Black, 55, 793 Arnoldsville Road, Winterville, probation violation.
•Brent Allen Howington, 35, 698 Chatham Road, Homer, simple battery.
•Jasmine Monae Smith, 30, 2935 Gwinnstone Circle Blvd., Snellville, theft by shoplifting.
•Austin Blake Halcomb, 27, 30537 Hwy. 441, Commerce Inn, Commerce, failure to appear, probation violation and simple battery.
•Jose Markus Mora, 30, 199 Tucker Road, Alto, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Jose Markus Mora, 30, 199 Tucker Road, Alto, disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm while under the influence of intoxicants and discharging a firearm within city limits.
•Amelia Nicole Talisman, 38, 636 Silver Dollar Road, Maysville, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
