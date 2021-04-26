Final plans are underway for the 23rd annual “A Night of Hope for Children” Live and Silent Auction on May 21 at 6 p.m. at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch.
Presented by Akins, the event is The Tree House’s main fundraiser of the year with over 20 live auction items and 100 silent auction items. Sponsorships and dinner tickets for the auction may be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org through May 6.
The featured raffle this year will be a 3-item ticket for $10. Ticket holders have the opportunity to win one of three prizes: Grand Prize – $1,000 in cash. 2nd – PlayStation 5 Console donated by Jackson EMC. 3rd - Yeti BackFlip Cooler donated by Akins. Raffle tickets can be purchased online, by phone, and in person at The Tree House. The raffle drawing will be held the night of the auction. You do not have to be present to win.
Guests will have a wide variety of items for their bidding pleasure: trips, dining experiences, rounds of golf, sports memorabilia, jewelry and other accessories, home décor, health and beauty items and much more.
If you are ready for a getaway trip, the auction has just the destination for you. Trips include a three night stay in Exuma, Bahamas, and a seven night stay for six in Williamsburg, Virginia. Other seven night trips include Ocean City, Maryland, and Panama City Beach ocean front condominiums; Park City, Utah at the Marriott’s Summit Watch; the Marriott’s Cypress Harbour in Orlando; Manciano, Italy; and Antigua Village in the British Virgin Islands.
Winning bidders will enjoy day outings to Fernbank Museum of Natural History, The World of Coca-Cola, Zoo Atlanta, Stars and Strikes, and the Georgia Capitol.
For unique dining experiences, guests may bid on The View rooftop cocktail and appetizer party for eight from Latin Flavors Steakhouse and a four course dinner with wine pairings for four prepared by Chef Alex and the Bistro Off Broad staff. Dining baskets filled with area restaurants gift cards will also be available at the auction.
Golf enthusiasts will have an opportunity to bid on rounds of golf at The Legends at Chateau Elan, The Georgia Club, and Chimney Oaks. For other sports fans, tickets to the Atlanta Falcons, UGA, and Gwinnett Stripers games are offered. A Jack Davis print autographed by Vince Dooley and former Georgia football players has been donated for the auction along with other sports memorabilia from UGA, the Braves, and the Falcons.
Additional donations include Coach and Michael Kors bags, jewelry, beauty gift certificates, and a Doterra essential oils basket. Your home décor will be enhanced with a Blenko vase, mesh ribbon wreaths, handmade quilts and throw pillows, floral arrangements, and a grill and foosball table.
“We appreciate the outpouring of support given to “A Night of Hope for Children,” stated Ginette Williams, The Tree House Executive Director, “and are looking forward to returning to an in-person dinner and auction this year.”
All proceeds from this event go directly towards programs and services to help child victims of abuse in Barrow, Banks, and Jackson counties begin the healing process and to provide education to families to prevent abuse from happening at all. The Tree House is located in Winder and Commerce.
For more information, visit www.thetreehouseinc.org or contact The Tree House, Inc. at 770-868-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.