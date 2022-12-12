The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 24 people last week, including the following:
•Dayton Marie Austin, 26, 77 Wilson Cemetery Road, Nicholson, failure to appear.
•Carter Andrew Minish, 35, 463 Oak Ridge Drive, Maysville, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Tilden James Parson, 39, 308 Brewer Road, Lula, identity theft.
•Jeffery R. Conner, 40, 5000 Pilgrim Lane, Auburn, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving with no insurance, registration violation and seatbelt violation.
•Jeremy Doc Crocker, 38, 145 Pine View Road, Toccoa, identity theft.
•Carey Seth Hulsey, 43, 850 Russ Ramsey Road, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and driving under the influence of drugs.
•Paul William Stills, 52, 162 Morrison Drive, Baldwin, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, simple battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a a law enforcement officer and driving without a valid license.
•James Edward Sweeley, 49, 156 Country Club Drive, failure to appear.
•Stephen J. Espinoza, 24, 1611. Jot Em Down Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Joseph Dillard Hanley, 52, 151 Sawtooth Place, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Krystal Michelle McClure, 42, 338 Hembree Road, Maysville.
•Ernest Blaise III, 40, 4282 Hwy. 105, Baldwin, probation violation.
•Magen Rae Hart, 34, 233 Lindas Way, Royston, failure to appear.
•Edwin Aldair Sanchez, 22, 4987 Peach Mountain Road, Gainesville, speeding, no insurance and no license.
•Humberto Trejo, 36, 324 Old Grove Road, Lot 6, Greenville, S.C., driving without a valid license.
•Jason Heard, 41, P.O. Box 159, Buford, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Stephanie E. Morrow, 42, 1215 Damascus Road, Homer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and crossing guard lines with items not allowed without consent.
•Michael Brandon Pass, 39, 19 H highway 211 S.E., Statham, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Christian Richard Emiley, 20, 142 Carruth Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked and expired tag.
•David Michael Waldrep, 44, 287 Borders Drive, Commerce, probation violation.
•Gregory Williamson, 29, 2122 Trees of Avalon Parkway, McDonough, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
•Francisco Javier Ortiz-Paramon, 127 Hidden Valley Drive, Baldwin.
•Christopher Michael Queen, 34, 847 Russ Ramsey Road, Maysville, simple battery.
•Victoria Jo-Ana Puff, 34, 1726 Hwy. 198, Carnesville, probation violation.
