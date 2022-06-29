The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported 24 recent arrests, including the following:
•Crista Michelle Clay, 25, 19 College Street, Auburn, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Alberto Senobio Alegria, 24, 190 Combine Drive, Saint Pauls, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Christina Louise Warren, 35, 265 Ivey Lane, Lula, deposit account fraud.
•John Anthony Weber, 41, 1093 Kings Mil Run, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•Ashley Michelle Wilson, 32, 2640 Stonepile Road, Clarkesville, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Daniela Caroline Calderon, 18, 935 Homer Road, Commerce, driving without a valid license.
•Kevin Daniel Gardiner, 35, 483 Greasy Street, Homer, battery.
•Trandum Leroy Howington, 45, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane, striking a fixed object and driving too fast for conditions.
•Jordan William Head, 34, 150 Timberlane Street, Homer, failure to appear.
•Erick Hernandez, 20, Country Inn, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Joshua Davis Jarrells, 28, 100 Crossing Place, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Arnishia Jorne Montana, 21, 575 Concord Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Jose Salgado, 20, Country Inn, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Corey Blake Goodson, 32, 1059 Ponderosa Road, Demorest, failure to appear.
•James Keith Landers, 58, 191 Sunset Drive, Maysville, DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper stopping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object and speeding.
•Jeffery W. Lewis, 57, 1913 Martin Avenue, Anderson, S.C., DUI.
•Rebecca Ann O'Kelley, 33, 2804 Winnsmill Road, Royston, failure to appear.
•William Keith Woodruff, 51, 943 Wilson Cemetery Road, Nicholson, DUI.
•Chase Michael Batchelor, 19, 160 Oakwood Drive, Commerce, battery.
•Jessica Nickole Harrison, 44, 105 Zays Lane, Commerce, probation violation.
•Sarah Louise Howe, 40, 5811 Mt. Olive Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Ashley Joel Mitchell Minish, 37, 180 Cotton Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Alesha Marie Williams, 38, 180 Cotton Road, Commerce, probation violation, theft by shoplifting and failure to appear.
•Caleb Z. Wood, 24, 5456 Yonah Homer Road, Alto, simple battery.
