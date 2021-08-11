The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 24 people last week, including the following:
•Jordan William Head, 33, 150 Timberlane Street, Homer, violating family violence order.
•Jason Kerry Moody, 36, 321 Willow Street, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of an open container and theft by shoplifting.
•John Richard Atha, 55, 251 Culpepper Road, Commerce, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to appear.
•Hanna Deyanira Cruz-Solorzano, 23, 2927 Tesoro Street, Shereport, La., driving without a valid license.
•Kevin Shane Dodd, 43, 2655 Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
•Russell Scott Gordon, 46, 184 Gordon Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Charles Alexander Nash, 27, 3924 Cherie Glen Road, Athens, failure to appear.
•Joshua Mack Stapleton, 18, 131 Honeysuckle Lane, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Blaine Ethan Turpin, 18, 259 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
•Brandon Eugene Turpin, 20, 259 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine.
•Kenneth Wayne Wehunt, 48, 1387 Martin Griffith Road, Hull, failure to appear.
•Dayton Marie Austin, 25, 3517 Jefferson River Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Tyler Lee Franks, 22, 188 Porter Street, Alto, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Tyrell Jesse James Longie, 28, 2211 Crossing Place, Commerce, battery and cruelty to children.
•Arthur Martin Jr., 62, 1975 Jackson Trail Road, Jefferson, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tina Jeanine Fitzpatrick, 56, 585 Loop Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Stanley David Maddox, 56, 3131 Brookhaven Circle, Martin, failure to appear.
•Kimberly Moseley, 47, 1723 Highway 105, Baldwin, burglary.
•Haley Michelle Rogers, 29, 740 Academy Woods Drive, Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine.
•Louis Edward Stiles, 21, 183 Chambers Street, Homer, probation violation.
•Justin Ryan Ferguson, 31, 464 Helican Springs Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Henry Alan Gerlach, 36, 32 Boyd Drive, Travellers Rest, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, hit and run, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault against. a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty.
•Omar Mohib Hamed, 27, 8810 Ellesmere Drive, Cumming, criminal trespass.
•Chyna Dailey, 22, 1101 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting.
