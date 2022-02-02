The Banks County Sheriff's Office recently charged 24 people, including the following:
•Clayton Alonzo Adams, 18, 314 Vaughn Road, Homer, probation violation.
•Megan Lynn Hall, 34, 105 Bellamy Street, Homer, possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting and possession of a drug-related object.
•Wayne Gerald Kizziah Jr., 46, 1050 Fred Kill Crease Road, Auburn, probation violation and contempt of court.
•Brittany Lea Wilkinson, 40, 272 Lawrenceville Street, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Justin Michael Coe, 32, 191 Hospital Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•David Salvatore Cook, 32, 219 Trout Lane, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Alyssa Marie Crowe, 24, 706 Doyl Road, Bowersville, theft by shoplifting.
•Austin Kennedy Crowell, 24, 286 Hwy. 323, Maysville, failure to appear, simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Alan Ray Poulter, 22, 2444 Highway 198, Baldwin, criminal trespass.
•Luis Fernando Barraza, 24, 1435 Enota Avenue, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.
•Amber Leigh Collins, 32, 4302 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Devin Julius Collins, 28, 4302 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville, aggressive driving, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Rebecca Carole McDonald, 43, 292 Rucker Road, Commerce, identity theft fraud, exploit of a disabled or elderly person, theft by taking and forgery.
•Shannon Ranae Nichols, 37, 415 Bowersville Road, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Darren Randall Vonier, 48, 1769 Duncan Road, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine.
•Lyndsey Danielle Jones, 39, 30490 U.S. Hwy. 441 S., Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a drug-related object, tail light or headlight violation and expired tag.
•Kandiace Ashley Shelly, 31, 95 North Avenue, Athens, probation violation.
•Jenny Lynn Vaughn, 48, 131 Bridle Wood Trail, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Enmanuel Castro, 19, 341 Waterplant Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Jordan William Head, 33, 150 Timberlane Street, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked and license plate violation.
•Bridget Michele Phillips, 27, 576 Willard Street, Commerce, probation violation.
•Crystal Ann Tortorici, 40, 1256 Fitts David, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Crystal Sherri-Young Bergl, 37, 158 Sunset Drive, Maysville, DUI, no seat belt and failure to maintain lane.
•Faith Marie Connoers, 18, 133 King Street, Baldwin, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a firefighter.
