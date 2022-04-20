The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 24 people, including the following:
•Heather Ashley Chambers, 30, 250 Stevens Road, Commerce, burglary, cruelty to children, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and theft by conversion.
•Jeremy David Jordan, 25, 305 Wild Rose Lane, Seneca, S.C., theft by shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Candace Michelle Long, 59, 105 Chase Lane Homer, obstruction of an officer and burglary.
•Stephen Clark Long, 63, 105 Chase Lane, Homer, obstruction of an officer.
•James Randall Norman, 37, 250 Stevens Road, Commerce, obstruction of an officer and cruelty to children.
•James Michael Dalton, 67, 177 Second Street, Maysville, hit and run and not stopping at the scene of an accident.
•Kathy Lee Grissom, 39, 1266 Silver Shoals, Lula, harassing phone calls, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Billy Shane Loggins, 44, 5130 Poole Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Michael Ernest Booch, 65, 370 Riverwood Lake Road, Lula, battery.
•Elijah Wayne Minish, 33, 1347 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Megan Leeanne White, 20, 3524 Windward Lane, Gainesville, driving under the influence of drugs and speeding.
•Timothy Edward Adams, 60, 114 Line Creek Road, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Rolando Espinosa Hernandez, 43, 378 Green Meadows Drive, Hartwell, driving without a valid license.
•Connor Nolan, 18, 1169 Abe Lincoln Way, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Bridget Michelle Phillips, 27, 10297 Hwy. 906, Longs, S.C. failure to appear and probation violation.
•Delaney Nicole Bradley, 17, 730 Holloway Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Calyn Faye Hodges, 19, 831 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Richard Daniel Lee, 53, 191 Pine Knowl Road, Alto, probation violation.
•Anthony Wayne Baxter, 49, 526 Rattle Trap Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Richard Milton Hemphill, 65, 3059 Jackson Trail Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Mary Anne McCrackin, 53, 492 Stevenson Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting and public indecency.
•Brandon Thomas Reems, 31, 2657 Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Jonathan Roy Thomas, 40, 331 Lloyd Smith Road, Lexington, cruelty to children and battery.
•Kyreh Jones, 23, 705 Spring Valley Road, Athens, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
