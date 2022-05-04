The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 24 people last week, including the following:
•Robert Joseph Perez, 50, 294 Mountain Creek Drive, Maysville, theft by taking and burglary.
•Clayton Taylor Spence, 37, 914 Shamrock Road, Dumas, Texas, failure to appear, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
•Chanda Leigh Cornwell, 41, 114 Old Webbs Creek Road, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Sue Ann Griffin, 40, 507 Meadow Circle, Athens, theft by shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kristin Erin Sanders, 20, 2888 Hwy. 98, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Elizabeth Louann Dobson, 29, 101 Slate Avenue, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting and probation violation.
•Elizabeth Joann Kastner, 35, 161 Laurel Bluff Lane, Gillsville, unlawful sale of alcohol.
•Joshua Kyle Millen, 34, 3639 Ethridge Road, Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Monroe Popham, 44, 3309 Sardis Road, Gainesville, probation violation.
•William James Hulsey, 31, 2439 Ila Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Leighanna Marie Reeves, 33, 163 Pless Drive, Alto, probation violation.
•Davonte Kyshaun Robinson, 26, 141 Centerville Road, Hartsville, S.C., possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana.
•Samuel Weaver-Hernandez, 37, 157 W. King Street, Abbots Town, Pa., possession of methamphetamine.
•Juan Daniel Jimenez, 28, Jefferson, driving without a valid license, no insurance, driving on a suspended or revoked registration and no brake lights.
•Charles Jimmy King, 48, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kenyatta Zaire Newsome, 22, 145 Lee Road, Beauregard, Ala., theft by shoplifting.
•Lynda Renee Booth, 53, 2622 Sandhill Road, Baldwin, theft by shoplifting.
•Jazmin Juana Grace Charicata, 17, 485 Hidden Valley Road, Eastanollee, theft by shoplifting.
•Robert Terry Croy, 58, 289 Nix Road, Alto, possession of a controlled substance.
•Tessa Lynn Croy, 56, 289 Nix Road, Alto, DUI and trafficking illegal drugs.
•Angela Nichole Patrick, 37, 1680 Mountain Creek Road, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Jody Helen Switzer, 47, 4335 S.W. 98 Lane, Ocala, Fla., DUI, parking in roadway, open container violation, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container and possession of a drug-related object.
•Faith Elizabeth Tolbert, 17, 465 Sky View Road, Toccoa, theft by shoplifting.
•Mildred Henderson Love, 41, 402 Thurston Williams Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
