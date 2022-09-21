Twenty-four people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week including the following:
•Joseph Edward Hanley, 17, 764 Crooked Creek Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Hendry Ledara Watson, 46, 544 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive, 46, 544 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Commerce, probation violation.
•ShannonGene Baker, 41, 2519 Hwy. 441 North, Homer, possession and use of a drug-related object, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and probation violation.
•Peace Shakeyla Fender, 31, 3440 Boulder Park Road, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked and giving a false name or address to a a law enforcement officer.
•Corey Blake Goodson, 32, 4909 Old Hwy. 441 North, Alto, burglary.
•Brittany Brachelle Lewallen, 29, Homer, failure to appear.
•Brandy Starr Lloyd, 45, 2859 Panola Road, Lithonia, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation, tag light violation, following too closely, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding, possession of cocaine and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Kadin Jarrard Carlan, 25, 796 Barefoot Road, Lula, theft by receiving stolen property, expired tag and driving while license suspended or revoked, improper turn and lane change, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, no insurance and fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
•Jesse Lee Watson, 30, 5498 Woodlin Drive, Lula, failure to appear, violating family violence order and burglary.
•Jose Alberto Cabrera Jr., 35, 1171 McDonald Circle, Commerce, probation violation.
•Vincent Michael Cooper, 63, 7121 Snow Lane, Charlotte, N.C., simple battery.
•Kristin Danielle Maddox, 31, 350 Pinecrest Road, Auburn, hit and run, not stopping at or returning to the scene of an accident and failure to yield while turning left.
•Terron Derrel Kinnie, 37, Homer, theft of service.
•Andrew Joseph Mann, 33, 29 Main Street, Auburn, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•James Thomas O'Kelley III, 34, 265 Clay Street, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Justin Porter, 34, 113 Barnes Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Amanda Leona Silvers, 37, 129 Oak Drive, Maysville, identity theft and exploitation of an elderly person.
•David Reed Casper, 28, Commerce, DUI.
•Bonna Lynn McElhannon, 39, 1029 Freeman Johnson Road, Hoschton, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession and use of a drug-related object and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Colby Adam Meeks, 33, 4144 New Kings Bridge Road, Nicholson, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a weapon during the attempt to commit a felony, possession of a firearm bh a convicted felony or felony first offender and cracked windshield.
•Lucretia Lynn Carter, 62, 781 Mount Sinai, Lula, battery and exploitation of an elderly person.
•Hannah Nicole Keesler, 23, 529 Stallings Road, Trenton, unlawful conduct during 911 call.
•Julia Marie Black, 35, 783 McDonald Circle, Commerce, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession and use of a drug-related object and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Jesse Lee Brown, 31, 324 Athens Road, Winterville, probation violation.
