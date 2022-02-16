The Tree House Inc. will host its 24th annual “A Night of Hope for Children” on Friday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at The Venue at Friendship Springs.
Presented by Akins, this entertaining evening is an opportunity to help raise funds to reduce the impact and occurrence of child abuse in Barrow, Banks, and Jackson counties. Proceeds from the live and silent auction dinner buffet will help child abuse victims begin the healing process and provide education to families to increase their parenting knowledge and skills for raising healthy, happy children.
Sponsorships, dinner tickets, and raffle tickets for the event may be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org or at The Tree House until March 9. By purchasing raffle tickets, you have a chance to win a large Green Egg, nest, and starter package in partnership with Georgia Spa Company, an Apple iPad 10.2 donated by Jackson EMC, or a Yeti BackFlip cooler donated by Akins.
Over 100 items will be available for your bidding pleasure at “A Night of Hope for Children.” Guests will enjoy bidding on trips, rounds of golf, tickets to sporting events and entertainment venues, home décor items, and more. Mobile bidding on silent auction items begins at 6 p.m. followed by the live auction at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.thetreehouseinc.org or contact Ginette Williams, Executive Director, at ginette@thetreehouseinc.org. or call 770-868-1900.
