The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 25 people last week, including the following:
•Nicole Ruth Calcagno, 33, 567 Jefferson River Drive, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), driving without insurance, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
•Kyreh Jones, 23, 705 Spring Valley Road, Athens, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Brandon Shawn Lawson, 36, 514 Sears Drive, Maysville, probation violation and failure to appear.
•Armondo Padron, 44, 1803 S. De La Rosa, Donna, Texas, driving while unlicensed.
•Christian Tyler Anderson, 23, 667 McNeal Road, Hoschton, theft by shoplifting.
•James Wilbur Avery, 45, 2824 Hwy. 326, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Jonathan Thomas Bruster, 35, 346 Reese Street, Athens, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Derrick Joseph Dawson, 39, 944 Neal Road, Commerce, DUI, failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jamie Marie Jettie, 28, 501 Bushey Road, Colchester, Vermont, theft by shoplifting.
•April Sue McCallister, 47, 02945 Hartwell Hwy., Elberton, theft by shoplifting.
•Gwen Michelle Whitehead, 56, 1748 Dogwood Trail, Monroe, probation violation.
•Rodney Marcell Young Jr., 29, 2928 Shades Valley Lane, Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Justin Clay Hamilton, 33, 1323 Charleston Ave., Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Christy Huff, 40, 2859 Bowman Hwy., Bowman, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
•Sabrina Stowe, 23, 2859 Bowman Hwy., Bowman, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
•Dylan Scott Watson, 25, 115 Speedway Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Eric Edward Webb, 43, 1424 Dowdle Mt. Road, Franklin, N.C., aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and cruelty to children.
•Rasheed Shalez Groves, 24, 700 Simpson Road, Anderson, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Tony Thomas Hill, 45, P.O. Box 422, Homer, theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and failure to appear.
•Jennifer Pruitt, 31, 165 Oak Crest Lane, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of a drug-related object and possession of synthetic marijuana.
•Baby Sally-Jean Bright, 32, 1769 Duncan Road, Commerce, identity theft fraud, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Faith Scott, 19, 1070 Amber Waves Avenue, Hoschton, theft by shoplifting.
•Clayton Taylor Spence, 37, 914 Shamrock Road, Dumas, Texas, failure to appear, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
