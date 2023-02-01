The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 25 people last week, including the following:
•Nathan Douglas Faulkner, 31, Homer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless conduct, probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender.
•James Michael Reese, 31, 1251 Creasy Patch Road, Cornelia, theft by shoplifting.
•James Russell Daniel Jr., 29, 305 Chatham Road, Homer, improper lane change, pedestrian under the influence of intoxicants, driving on the wrong side of the road and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Eric James Groover, 32, 830 Young Harris Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Amy Elizabeth Turpin, 44, 145 Wilson Street, Maysville, theft by shoplifting and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Christoper Drane, 38, 115 Lake Forrest Drive, Elberton, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Eldridge Persons, 39, 6225 Tevis Street, Oakland, Calif., driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belt and failure to obey traffic control device.
•Jonathan Gerald Augustus, 39, 2737 Samples Scales Road, Homer, failure to appear, probation violation, tampering with evidence and theft by shoplifting.
•Katherine Materan Briceno, 32, 327 Sequioa Point, Carrollton, theft by shoplifting.
•Brian Rhea Dews, 57, 5886DE Zavala Road, San Antonio, Texas, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Kathy Lee Grissom, 40, 221 Hebron Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Malcolm Jones, 27, 249 Meadow Ridge, Lithonia, no seat belt, speeding and reckless driving.
•Larry David Roberts, 48, 1034 Garrison Road, Carnesville, criminal trespass, kidnapping and disorderly conduct.
•Jeremy Keith Asbury, 31, 3014 Columbus Circle, Charlotte, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Dora Vanessa Acosta Bracamonte, 35, 196 Madison Boulevard, Colbert, driving without a valid license and distracted driving.
•Robert Terry Croy, 58, 289 Nix Road, Alto, probation violation.
•Jennifer Brooke David, 43, 872 Oconee Lane, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Jeremy Lewis Johnson, 34, 420 Berlin Road, Homer, criminal trespass.
•Amber Nicole Watson Ledford, 40, 1698 Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, DUI.
•Taylor Chad Willoughby, 28, 160 Shephard Road, Carnesville, theft by taking.
•Zachary James Barnhill, 25, 219 Trout Lane, Commerce, DUI and speeding.
•William H. Gooch, 41, 102 Edgewood Drive, Mount Airy, driving while license suspended or revoked, striking a fixed object, seat belt violation, failure to obey stop sign and pedestrian in roadway.
•Cleveland Edward Millsap, 41, 4692 Highway 51 South, Lula, probation violation.
•Tyler Lamont Nelson, 27, 4366 Winnabow Road, Winstom-Salem, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Alan Ray Poulter, 23, probation violation.
