The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 26 people last week, including the following:
•Crystal Sherri-Young Bergl, 37, 158 Sunset Drive, Maysville, driving under the influence of intoxicants(DUI), no seat belt and failure to maintain lane.
•Faith Marie Connors, 18, 133 King Street, Baldwin, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Sara Ann Statum, 31, 186 Cedar Ridge Drive, Braselton, theft by shoplifting.
•Austin Blakely Jones, 25, 490 Tolberts Trail, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Lee Morgan, 51, 840 Madison Street, Comer, probation violation.
•Spencer Bernard Smith, 55, 6403 Main Street, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Brandi Renee Warren, 36, 63 Nora Moss Lane, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jennifer Amanda Watkins, 35, P.O. Box 800, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Erica McCabe, 40, 184 Parks Mill Road, Auburn, theft by shoplifting.
•Alan Marshal, 21, 46 Myrtle Street, Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Amanda Edith Wilmot, 29, 683 Union Hill Road, Homer, failure to appear.
•Wesley Allen Morgan, 44, 1323 Damascus Road, Homer, DUI, expired registration and striking a fixed object with a vehicle.
•Paul Frank Mullinax, 38, 196 Pless Drive, Alto, disorderly conduct.
•Michael David Wilson, 37, 34 Jennifer Circle, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Nicholas Seth Huddelston, 20, 146 Pine Street, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Allen Scott McClure, 57, 338 Hembree Road, Maysville, battery.
•Krystal Michelle McClure, 41, 338 Hembree Road, Maysville, violating family violence order and probation violation.
•Walter Lynn Moreland, 44, 2335 Athens Hwy., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Rhonda Lynn Howington, 52, 275 Commerce, Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Tristian James Keys, 24, 3652 Ledan Road, Gainesville, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a drug-related object and failure to maintain lane.
•Dionisio Lira, 35, 140 Creekdale Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•John Wayne Owen II, 29, 877 Hwy. 164, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Cody L. Thomas, 24, public drunkenness.
•Bobby Michael Clay, 28, 759 Glenspring Drive, Lawrenceville, theft by shoplifting.
•Carlos Bossuet Marino, 53, 2905 Sentinel Parkway, Lawrenceville, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving on the wrong side of the road and DUI.
•Richard David Robinson, 48, 202 Laurel Oak Court, Rincon, burglary.
