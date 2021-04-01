27 people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Victor Estrada, 37, 69 Hope Street, Harrisburg, Va., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and driving without a valid license.
•Kashinda Lorrae Hatchet, 33, 2567 Green Oaks Court, Winston-Salem, N.C., disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Marty Paul Love, 56, P.O. Box 234, Carnesville, criminal trespass.
•Adrian Lester Vitalis, 38, 28 Rose Lane, Danbury, Ct., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Kenneth Joshua Wright, 35, 626 Russ Ramsey Road, Maysville, 35, 626 Russ Ramsey Road, Maysville, manufacturing, delivery or distribution of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
•Kevin Michael Shedd, 30, 400 Lakeside Circle, Cornelia, failure to appear.
•Kimberly Renea Taylor, 33, 2655 Westmoreland Road, Cleveland, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.
•Christy Angela Fanello, 38, 2009 Ridgeview Road, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Robert Stephen Funk, 56, 914 Hwy. 51 South, battery.
•Stephen Michael Rogers, 47, 3876 Brockton Road, Jefferson, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, brake light out, drugs not in original container and possession of a drug-related object.
•Justin Thyme Baugher, 32, 5955 Shadewater Drive, Cumming, probation violation.
•Esmeralda Ashlyne Estrada, 19, 228 Troy Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Brittany Faye Lynn Morris, 24, 3674 Maple Forge Lane, Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Dedrick Thompson, 28, 357 Brownwood Drive, Hull, burglary.
•Thomas Franklin Wood, 34, 3080 Hwy. 106 South, Hull, failure to appear.
•Nicholas Thad McKinzie, 34, 504 Duncan Road, Commerce, possession of a drug-related object and possession of methamphetamine.
•Steven Randall Roberts, 41, 180 Sol Drive, Commerce,
•Amanda Lee Warren, 37, 1801 Fred Pitts Road, Clarkesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Alfredo De La Cruz, 38, 31 Gilbert Street, Greenville, S.C., loitering.
•Timothy Boyd Humphries, 58, 757 Chatham Road, Homer, hit and run.
•Christopher Brian Meyer, 32, 111 Kennedy Brian Meyer, failure to appear.
•Courtney Gerald Watkins, 54, 4389 Damascus Road, Toccoa, disorderly conduct.
•Sonya West, 41, 178 April Lane, Jefferson, theft by taking and disorderly conduct.
•Oksana Victorovna Wilkinson, 45, 226 Mt. Olive Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Sadie Parsons Mooney, 36, 340 Edgewood Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Dorsey Gene Reynolds, 30, 220 Old Ridge Road, Commerce, theft by taking and forgery.
•Tyharaus Henry Wright, 26, 111 Putman Street, Fountain Inn, S.C., DUI, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
