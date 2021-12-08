The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 27 people last week, including the following:
•Dustin Harkins, 30, 352 Heritage Avenue, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting and possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•James Alan Parker, 41, 136 Wood Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Sarah Love Reed, 35, 23 Apartment Street, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Eleazar Amezcua, 29, 3415 Weaterstone Court, Gainesville, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Thomas James Brown, 27, 4939 Emory Griffin Road, Gillsville, failure to appear.
•Travis Lamor Bryant, 26, 119 Manson Road, Dorchester, S.C., failure to appear, possession of marijuana and failure to wear a safety belt.
•Ronald Jack McManus, 68, 254 Royal Court, Dahlonega, theft by deception.
•Katherine F. Mitchell, 24, 1190 Phillips Road, Farmington, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a fake ID and giving false information to law enforcement officer.
•Ronnie Eugene Shires, 47, 107 Oak Grove Park Drive, Dahlonega, probation violation.
•Aiden Alexander Martinez, 17, 145 Hickory Drive, Commerce, criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Logan Thomas Ingersoll, 17, 419 Hwy. 326, Commerce, bond order violation.
•David Ian Ludwig, 23, 174 Waterplant Road, Commerce, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, failure to use a turn signal and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Thomas Lee Sekerchak, 37, 1238 Old Dobbins Bridge Road, Tonwsville, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Monica Stroup, 32, 250 Watercamp Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Melissa Cheryl Kiser, 50, 144 Oconee Circle, Eatonton, theft by taking.
•Janet Marie Smith, 58, 1525 Madison Street, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jonathan Lee Elrod, 41, 1308 Irvin Chambers Road, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Steven Eugene Gartner, 53, 5363 Valina Drive, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Peter Michael McCaffrey, 63, 146 Three Branches Lane, Maysville, simple battery.
•Richard Tyler Shirley, 47, 6 Homer Street, Maysville, violating family violence order.
•Adam G. Beem, 41, 435 Raford Wilson Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Rebecca Ann Brooks, 29, 434 Athens Street, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Travis Alexander Dicks, 29, 135 Dogswood Trail, Royston, failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Amanda Mooney, 54, 244 Hidden Valley Drive, Alton, battery, cruelty to children and aggravated assault.
•Adam Lee Prather, 47, 8618 Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Roosevelt Lee Darrington, 42, Berk, S.C., holding wireless device while driving, driving on revoked registration, no proof of insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Daniel Renteria, 47, 3916 Willow Wind Drive, Gainesville, DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.