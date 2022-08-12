The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 27 people last week, including the following:
•Avery Emil Bell, 50, 312 Evans Street, Homer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Michael Coyle Bennett, 25, 419 Old Commerce, Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Mack Vance Canup, 26, 562 Sutton Road, Demorest, DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a drug-related object, impeding normal flow of traffic and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Dustin Ray Hightower, 30, 175 Hillside Way, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Angel Marie Rimer, 49, 401 Heritage Hills Drive, Commerce, probation violation.
•James Davenport, 22, 2519 Hwy. 441, Homer, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Justin Quintin Elrod, 35, 954 Marshburn Road, Homer, possession of a drug-related object, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Shawn Paul Harkness, 44, 700 Central Avenue, Demorest, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and public intoxication.
•Jauvontie Jammison, 30, 763 Penny Brock Lane, Stone Mountain, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Anthony Lewis Smith, 24, 632 Cliff C. Kimsey Circle, Cornelia, failure to appear.
•Olivia Thresea Sturges, 19, 145 Shaker Run, Albany, N.Y., fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, stopping where prohibited, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, theft by shoplifting and aggravated assault.
•Anthony Christopher Bland, 23, 3108 Waterworks Road, Commerce, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft.
•Jermaine Lee Burns, 46, 164 Spring Lake, Commerce, contempt of court,
•Darnell Jermaine Foster, 32, 140 Hollwridge Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Amelia. Megan Manning, 26, 130 Bone Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Ashton Perry McDonald, 23, 130 Bone Road, Commerce, DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Jennifer Lauren Robinson, 44, 46 Kensington Court, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Veronica Andriana Watkins, 25, 240 Red Hawk Drive, Dawsonville, failure to appear, theft by shoplifting and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Carter Andrew Minish, 35, 463 Oak Ridge Drive, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Hayden Keith Orr, 28, 500 Airport Road, Baldwin, theft by shoplifting.
•David Edward Seagraves, 45, 2098 Highway 330, Bogart, theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Patrick Lamon Buffington, 36, 823 Hwy. 63, Commerce, probation violation.
•Clifford Lee, 59, 84 Clifton Drive, Winder, DUI and hit and run.
•Ashley Miller, 34, 309 Old Ginn Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Tanisha Ashunta Perry, 39, 51 Harden Terrace Circle, Jefferson, DUI.
•Nathan Douglas Faulkner, 31, Homer, probation violation.
•Brandy Lynn Kirkland, 42, 2403 Dempsey Brown Road, Dewey Rose, theft by shoplifting.
