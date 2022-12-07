The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 28 people last week, including the following:
•Kaley Alexandra Burks, 31, 2657 Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Cody Bryant Lewallen, 21, 136 Orchard Circle, Commerce, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object and loitering and prowling.
•Kaylee Renee Mullinax, 18, 120 Mallinial Court, Lawrenceville, loitering and prowling, possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.
•Luis J. Muniz, 34, 120 Irene Circle, Greenville, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Lonnie RayNorris, 45, 2561 Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.
•Brandon Thomas Seems, 32, 2657 Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•William Carlton Bennett, 47, 3710 Old Braswell Road, Monroe, failure to appear.
•Julia Marie Black, 35, 783 McDonald Circle, Commerce, possession of a Schedule Ii Controlled Substance.
•Randy Jay Boyles, 38, 120 Hill Street, Homer, terroristic threats and acts.
•Kathy Lee Grissom, 40, 1266 Silver Shoals Road, Lula, probation violation, criminal trespass and misuse of 9-1-1 line.
•Bobby Junior Hicks, 54, 127 Hummingbird Lane, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Charles Alexander Nash, 28, 3924 Cherie Glen Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Aliyah Rene Brown, 21, 4081 Northridge Way, Apartment 5, Norcross, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object.
•Brian Keith Byers, 39, 3220 Mount Oliver Road, Hartwell, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Kenneth Evan Chapman, 37, 1359 Harden Bridge Road, Homer, possession of methamphetamine.
•Kenny Monroe Williams, 42, 7125 Old Cornelia Highway, Alto, simple battery.
•Paul Woods, 43, 3470 McClure Bridge Road, Unit 3154, Duluth, drag racing.
•Jodi Christine Carver, 38, 265 Groover Road, Lula, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•James Russell Daniel Jr., 29, 305 Chatham Road, Homer, probation violation.
•Kevin Geovanny Fuentes-Pacheco, 38, 195 Ligon Street, Chester, S.C., driving without a valid license.
•Antonio Hernandez-Santiz, 33, 165 Reservoir Road, Canton, driving without a valid license and move over law violation.
•Kenneth Bruce Montgomery Jr., 49, 1020 Ridgeway Road, Commerce, loitering and prowling.
•Blaine Ethan Turpin, 20, 159 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, criminal damage to property.
•Brandon Eugene Turpin, 21, 259 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, criminal damage to property.
•Larry David Cade, 47, 185 Bio Lane, Hartwell, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Joshia Taylor, 20, 2088 Vannorman Curve, McComb, Miss., obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving without a valid license and failure to yield.
•James Jimmy Brown, 60, 42 Rocky Lane, Cleveland, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or feloy.
