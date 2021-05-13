Twenty-eight people were charged by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•John Ross Arnst, 32, 254 Hamlet Park Drive, Clyde, N.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Mitchell Ray Jackson, 68, 1704 Sweet City Road, Elberton, DUI and failure to obey authorized person directing traffic.
•Tonya Dee Jarrard, 40, 995 Hawthorne Avenue, Suite 7, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Cynthia Marie Turner, 63, 5981 91st Avenue, Pinellas Park, Fla., possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of a drug-related object.
•Justin Phillip Reynolds, 40, 179 Stevens Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kandaice Ashley Shelley, 31, 358 Barnes Circle, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Rickey Don Tucker, 64, 155 Loggins Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Ray Bernard Collins Jr., 54, 110 B. Wilson Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Treasure Chante Lone, 20, 86 Mary Glen Road, Toccoa, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Brian Meyer, 33, 111 Kennedy Drive, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•David Lee Redmond III, 32, 60 Richmond Way, Commerce, probation violation.
•Nicholas Ashton Bates, 31, 475 Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, brake light violation and failure to appear.
•David Alan Henley, 52, 165 Thornhill Circle, Jefferson, DUI, littering and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Zsasia Aude McCray-Dorms, 26, 2413 Chastain Drive, Atlanta, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Wendy Anne Michael, 19, 2176 McFarlin Bridge Road, Carnesville, possession of marijuana, districted driving, license plate violation and driving without a license.
•Christina Cassandra Carter, 29, 4602 Braselton Highway, Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Argelio Isaac Martinez Reginos, 37, 166 Keithway Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., driving without a valid license.
•Hayden Reid Follett, 24, 37 White Trail Court, Dahlonega, trafficking in illegal drugs and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Bryan Rice, 49, 3275 Stallings Road, Valdosta, DUI, open container violation and speeding.
•David Harold Worley, 38, 2360 Kesler Road, Carnesville, failure to maintain lane, DUI and possession of methamphetamine.
•Roger Dale Brock Jr., 20, 350 Davenport Road, Braselton, DUI.
•Kalyla Harbert, 37, 110 Twin Oaks Drive, Anderson, S.C., DUI.
•Ryan Charles Howell, 30, 111 Moreland Avenue, Laurens, S.C., DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Trevor Wayne Johnson, 29, 2570 Athens Highway, Jefferson, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Kenny Lee Alford, 40, 2315 Tallassee Road, Athens, DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jennifer Gaither Hines, 42, 29 Ashebrooke Way, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Douglas James Washburn, 38, 407 Bellamy Road, Homer, theft by taking.
