The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported 29 arrests last week, including the following:
•David James Arria, 53, 2849 Navajo Circle, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Rachel Bond, 31, 4016 Princeton Place, Gainesville, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Victoria Jo-Ana Puff, 34, 1726 Hwy. 198, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Dionisio Lira, 35, 140 Creeksdale Drive, Commerce, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Kerry Omar Silverman, 36, 1922 S. Lowe Street, Stuttgart, Ariz., battery.
•Chandler Ann Suire, 22, 165 Lois Lane, Homer, DUI.
•Darrius Montell Garrett, 38, 22 Tamasee Lane NW, Rome, reckless driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Cornelius James Lewis, 25, 204 Park Green Road, Lawrenceville, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Melissa Turner Pirkle, 45, 34281 H. Fairway Oaks Drive, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•Kelly Jo Skinner, 27, 187 woodland Street, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Kyler Arp, 33, 121 Richmond Way, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Eric Escobar, 28, 121 Richmond Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Brent Allen Howington, 35, 2385 North Broad Street, Commerce, simple battery.
•Mika Alexander Mitchum, 22, 2080 Hwy. 326, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Madison Leann Mullinax, 23, 310 Pleasant Acres Drive, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Guadalupe Elias Dimas, 33, 1010 Hollywood Church Road, Clarkesville, driving while license suspended or revoked and motor vehicle registration violation.
•Aubrey Brent Martin, 42, 230 Sandy Drive, Alto, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and probation violation.
•Gloria Esperanza Castellanos Ramos, 36, 18163 Woodsdale Court, Porter, Texas, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Juan Carlos Avila Cruz, 30, 1305 Drake Woods Road, Danielsville, driving without a valid license and suspended registration.
•Shaun Cameron Pilgrim, 20, 86 Glendale Street, Toccoa, possession of a schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Austin Blake Hammock, 25, 248 Hwy. 323, Lula, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, driving a vehicle with suspended registration, making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Cody Austin Miller, 19, 1241 Robinhood Road, Watkinsville, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, improper lane change, headlight violation and failure to signal.
•Justin Fredrick Thomas, 20, 2827 Gower Way, Suwanee, possession of marijuana.
•Richard David Anderson, 57, 209 Chambers Street, Homer, failure to appear, aggravated assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Billy Joe Barrett, 79, 663 Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, terroristic threats and acts.
•Kino Downs, 30, 275 Dublin Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Ramon Miguel Perez-Franquez, 27, 172 Crestwood Circle, Commerce, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Cassidy Elise Cheek, 20, 100 Gervais Lane, Honea Path, S.C., theft by bringing stolen property into state and driving without a valid license.
•Christopher Eric Livingston, 29, 212 Hagood Park Drive, Easly, S.C., possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a drug-related object and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
