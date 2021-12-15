The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 29 people last week, including the following:
•Roosevelt Lee Darrington, 42, holding supporting wireless device, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended registration, no proof of insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Daniel Renteria, 47, 3916 Willow Wind Drive, Gainesville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
•Carolyn Edith Cearley, 45, 178 Utah Road, Tellico Plains, Tenn., theft by shoplifting.
•Lindsay Jennifer Groover, 27, 5295 Old Cornelia Highway, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Anthony Charles James, 41, 15 B. Century Oaks Court, Stockbridge, failure to appear, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
•Danielle Alexandria Simms, 24, 991 Adams Clarke Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Jawaski Gilliard, 18, 406 Drenkel Street, Albany, theft by taking.
•Jennifer Griffin, 48, 12477 Gillsville Road, Maysville, affray.
•Tabitha Louise Massey, 31, 1051 Moreland Drive, Watkinsville, simple battery.
•Brandy Rose Strandridge, 30, 250 Little Street, Apartment D., Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Ayden Statia, 18, 411 Spinner Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Jeffery Andrew Thornton, 42, 2786 Webster Lake Road, Cleveland, probation violation.
•Rodney Kenneth Turner, 55, 5193 Whitehall Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Melissa Weldon, 42, 1600 Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, affray.
•Adam Cecil Workman, 35, 395 Queen Road, Gillsville, probation violation.
•Ashtin Nick Hall, 25, 114 Cooly Street, Duncan, S.C., possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
•Stephanie E. Morrow, 41, 1215 Damascus Road, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Joseph Tyler Ewing, 26, 819 Russ Ramsey Road, Maysville, probation violation.
•Tracy Morris Maloch, 40, 1517 Hazel Creek Road, Mount Airy, theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Wayne Moulder, 60, 455 Meadow Creek Drive, 60, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass.
•Ashley Renee Skinner, 36, 4173 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Kevin Nicola Vicente, 25, 6 Belmont Drive SW, Rome, DUI, auxiliary lights violation and open container violation.
•Jennifer Lynn Byers, 52, 5130 Poole Road, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Frederick Kimsey Dilbeck, 47, Homer, burglary.
•Jessie Leanna Pierce, 28, 2860 Goetz Drive, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Roxie A. Morris, 49, 195 Sycamore Drive, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Misty Lee Fleming, 44, 319 Aderhold Road, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Lamar Mayfield II, 34, 2409 Colins Drive, Gainesville, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.