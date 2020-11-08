The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 29 people last week, including the following:
•Richard Craig Patrick, 49, 190 Deer Run, Maysville, criminal trespass and aggravated stalking.
•Alan Ray Poulter, 21, 2444 Highway 198, Baldwin, pedestrian under the influence of intoxicants.
•Tyler Keith Highfield, 30, 202 Crocker Road, Alto, public indecency.
•Ciara Rachelle Mason, 22, 660 Mason Drive, Royston, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and speeding.
•Donald Higganbotham, 28, 331 Habersham Mills Road, Baldwin, battery.
•Trevor Douglas Kidd, 21, 4732 Towns Creek Road, Cleveland, distracted driving and DUI.
•Ismael Alcala Garcia, 26, 3462 Moose Lane, Orange, Texas, distracted driving and driving without a valid license.
•Kimberly Michelle Mapp, 36, 213 Providence Lane, Carnesville, robbery and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Chaz Avery Thomas, 21, 403 Midland Drive, Clarkesville, aggravated stalking.
•Joey Fredrick Hagwood, 49, 129 Ridgeway Terrace, Maysville, criminal trespass.
•Marquell James Pendleton, 38, Commerce Inn, Commerce, battery under the family violence act.
•Amanda Edith Wilmot, 28, 501 Summit Street, Apartment D, Cornelia, theft by shoplifting.
•Donald Everette McBrayer, 45, 358 Archer Grove School Road, Athens, false imprisonment, obstructing a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats and acts aggravated assault.
•Devon Edward Morrison, 27, 170 Almond Drive, Athens, battery, theft by receiving stolen property and robbery.
•William Thomas Clark Jr., 44, 465 Bishop Carey Road, Danielsville, burglary.
•Ashley Joel Mitchell Minish, 35, 180 Sol Drive, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.
•Steven Randall Roberts, 41, 180 Sol Drive, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Gregory James Carter, 28, 221 Hebron Road, Commerce, recalled probation vioalation.
•Kendall Stormy Parks, 20, 540 King Street, Commerce driving while license suspended.
•Jeffrey Daniel Sanders, 49, 85 King Road, Commerce , trafficking in drugs, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, eluding a law enforcement officer, license plate violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain road, failure to obey traffic device, illegal passing and no proof of insurance.
•Jeffery Trent Harris, 22, 6421 Highway 320, Toccoa, DUI, seatbelt violation and entering or crossing roadway violation.
•William Travis Pardue, 29, 348 Honeysuckle Lane, Commerce, theft by taking, Commerce.
•David James Recker, 27, 5851 Mt. Olive Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Joshua Darren Archer, 44, 503 Danielsville Street, Jefferson, DUI.
•Ervin Benjamin Sorrow, 55, 3396 Asbury Mill Road, Cleveland, DUI, driving through GORE on median and failure to maintain lane.
•Adam Cecil Workman, 34, 359 Queen Road, Gillsville, probation violation and battery.
•John Michael Barker, 45, 12 Forrest Hill Road, Winder, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Scott Andrew Weathers, 32, 1559 Bob Mann Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.
