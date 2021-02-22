There have been 3,824 COVID-19 vaccines given so far in Banks County. The total number of cases of the virus reported in the county is up 18 over last week, for a total of 1,527 reported since March of last year.
State-wide, 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given. In Banks County, the vaccine has been available at the Banks County Health Department, at Med-Link and at Homer Drug.
Beginning Feb. 22, COVID-19 vaccines offered by the Banks County Health Department will be given at Grove Level Baptist Church, 1702 Grove Level Road, Maysville, to provide more space. All Covid-19 vaccinations, including first and second doses, will be at this location. All vaccinations will be given by appointment only. The hours of operation will be: Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“This move will allow our staff to provide both first and second doses at one location,” said Zachary Taylor, M.D., District Health Director. “Having a larger space than the health departments, will also give us flexibility to vaccinate more people each day, especially when vaccine becomes more readily available.”
Appointments will still be required to get vaccinated at the new clinic sites.
Essential services, such as immunizations for school, women’s health services and communicable disease services, will be available at the health department.
All Environmental Health services will continue to operate as normal.
18 NEW CASES
Eighteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Banks County since last week, according to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. There have been a total of 1,527 cases of the virus reported in Banks County since March 2020.
There have been 100 deaths in the county attributed to the virus and 293 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
This week, the Banks County School System reports there are two students with a current positive COVID-19 status among the 2,701 student population. There are 124 students quarantined due to possible exposure.
Of the 405 employees, three have a current positive COVID-19 status and 10 are quarantined due to possible exposure.
For more information about COVID-19 https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
