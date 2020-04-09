Three arrests were reported by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week. They include the following:
•Babie Sally Jean Bright, 30, 653 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a drug-related object.
•Patricia Carrie Paul, 41, 305 East 4th Street, Apartment 10A, West Jefferson, N.C., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), safety restraint violation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and endangering a child by driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Christopher Brian Meyer, 31, 111 Kennedy Drive, Commerce failure to maintain a lane, hit and run and DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.