Bluegrass music, artisans, 5K race, living history exhibits and lots of food….all this and more will be happening at the 30th annual Art in the Park Festival at Hurricane Shoals Park.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission, parking, and entrance to all the exhibits are free.
The Tumbling Waters Bluegrass Festival lineup includes Deja Blue Grass Band, Bluegrass Confidential, The Heard, Brush Fire and 3 Bucks Shy.
Throughout the weekend, gospel music will be showcased in the Miles Wilson Matthews Chapel in the Heritage Village.
Saturday morning’s activities kick off with the 5K Mill Race at 8 a.m. A wide selection of handmade arts and crafts will highlight the vendor area and a new and expanded kids zone will include games, inflatables, animals and cookie decorating.
Visitors can learn about the history of Jackson County by playing a round of putt putt golf on the “Spirit of the River” course. The course features wood carvings, a canoe, water features and replicas from the Heritage Village. The cost is only $3.
The grist mill will be grinding corn all weekend. Cornmeal will be for sale for $5 a bag.
Visitors can learn how things were done in the 1800s by touring the Heritage Village and watching artisans at work. Tours of the building in the Heritage Village will also be on tap.
Civil War Skirmishes will feature actual Banks and Barrow County skirmishes. Saturday’s skirmish will begin at 4 p.m. and Sunday’s will start at 2:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour the actual encampments and visit with the soldiers, nurses and family members that follow the troops.
The finale for Sunday is the Duck Dash. "Buy a duck and possibly win a cash prize," organizers state.
For more information, visit www.hurricaneshoalspark.org or call 706-908-7287.
