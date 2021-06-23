Thirty-one people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Lagregory Antonio Collins, 41, 170 Crossing Place, Commerce, probation violation.
•Rebecca Suzanne Reeves, 43, 316 North Mangum Bridge Road, Maysville, disorderly conduct.
•Bobbi Sue Segars, 39, 6795 White Walnut Way, Braselton, driving under the influence of drugs.
•Robert Wayne Townsend, 44, 6299 Old Hwy. 441, Baldwin, battery and criminal trespass.
•Ernie Lee Aldridge Jr., 48, 805 Sims Harris Road, Gillsville, disorderly conduct.
•Tabitha Marie Fouch, 37, 2117 Hephzibah McBean Road, Hephzibah, theft by shoplifting and possession of methamphatamine.
•Kendaysha Brinshay Fuller, 21, 140 Hudgins Road, Chinese, S.C., theft by shoplifting, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless conduct.
•Kathy Lee Grissom, 38, 1266 Silver Shoals, Lula, unlawful conduct during 9-1-1 call.
•Jeremy Wayne Ray, 35, 448 Dora Bush Hil Road, Carlton, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Eric Wesley Tidd, 40, 1830 Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
•Tony Edward Grindle, 65, 840 Barefoot Road, Lula, terroristic threats and acts.
•Dykem Jaquan Laney, 22, 117 Norris Court, Spartanburg, S.C., theft by shoplifting and simple assault.
•Deanne Lynn Lucas, 37, 45 Marina Circle, Jefferson, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and obstruction or hindrance of a firefighter.
•Krystal Michelle McClure, 40, 338 Hembree Road, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Alisa Danielle Griffin, 26, 264 Pinecrest Lane, Braselton, cruelty to children and battery.
•Jacob Lee Mull, 28, 320 Garner Road, Cornelia, 28, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Rebecca Suzanne Reeves, 43, 316 North Mangum Bridge Road, Maysville, battery.
•McKenzie Brooke Rogers, 23, 1369 Storey Lane, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Jeremy William Barnes, 33, 5305 Green Cove Road, Gainesville, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, escape, theft by shoplifting, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Keith Barnes, 36, 25 Banks Street, Maysville, criminal trespass and battery.
•Jackson Billy Sells, 22, 308 Laurel Oak Drive, Cornelia, driving under the influence of alcohol and open container in vehicle.
•Alisa Nicole Adams, 28, 132 Buckeye Point, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Justin Michael Coe, 32, 191 Hospital Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Rebecca Diaz, 32, 336 Silver Bell Road, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Christopher David Guthrie, 22, 314 Vaughn Road, Homer, burglary, theft by taking and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Benjamin Irvin Hooper, 50, 526 Boxer Lane, Toccoa, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence and cruelty to children.
•Jesse Thomas, 18, 237 Silver Bell Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Nina Marie McLain, 29, 322 Red Oak Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Willie Leon Perry, 50, 205 Old Hull Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Daniel William Cook, 26, 735 Flat Rock Road, Baldwin, failure to appear, criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.
•Justin James Henry, 27, 322 Red Oak Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.