Thirty-two people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week, including the following:
•Keydrean Cotton, 23, 144 Mountain Mariah Road, Macon, theft by shoplifting.
•Misty Lee Fleming, 44, 319 Aderhold Road, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Lamar Mayfield II, 34, 2409 Colins Drive, Gainesville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Richala Mays, 25, 4586 Highway 59, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Joseph Russell Angel, 43, 1256 Fitts Davis Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Randy Cleve Baker, 40, 153 W. Briarwood Lane, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Carolyn Evans Brock, 40, 190 Short Seagrave Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting, forgery and identity theft fraud.
•Ryan Scott Dexter, 41, 467 Thompson Road, Alto, false imprisonment, battery and cruelty to children.
•Abbott Martin Hughlett, 32, 774 Marshall Road, Waterbury, Vt., disorderly conduct.
•Deanne Lynn Lucas, 37, 45 Marina Circle, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Joshua Keith Moore, 31, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Anthony Bryson Ewing, 20, 819 Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville, possession and use of drug-related object.
•Sabrina Michelle Scott, 40, 211 Linwood Road, Spartanburg, S.C., failure to appear for fingerprintable charge, simple battery and criminal damage to property.
•Chaissi Rebeka Lyn Brown, 21, 109 Latirobe Road, Westminister, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Jacqueline Michelle Ulmer, 51, 109 Hoods Mill Road, Commerce, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge, public intoxication and open container violation.
•Clifford Wayne Wheeler, 23, 160 Willis Glenn Road, Hull, child molestation and aggravated child molestation.
•Bailey Keith Embrick, 23, 1518 Deadwyler Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Shawna Ruth Embrick, 21, 1518 Deadwyler Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Nucoma Edward Grindle, 43, 47 Academy Drive, Cleveland, battery and making false statements.
•Autumn Garrett Morris, 46, 500 Lakeside Circle, Cornelia, driving while license suspended or revoked and no valid insurance.
•Aaron Scott Perkins, 23, 824 Bush Creek Road, Colbert, loitering and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
•Tony Randall Croy Jr, 38, 48 Smallwood Drive, Commerce, failure to appear, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and distracted driving.
•Mystie Reyne Ogles, 17, 288 Hwy. 98, Maysville, aggravated assault and simple battery.
•Jared Nicholas Powell, 34, 158 Bell Acers, Lot 5, Maysvlle, DUI and headlight violation.
•David James Recker, 28, 5851 Mt. Olive Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and window tint violation.
•Julie Regina Hall, 31, 21 Nunnaly Road, Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Lawrence Anthony Hendrix, 27, 809 Tarpkins Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of a drug-related object.
•Johana Jazmin Morales, 21, 1827 Athens Street, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jacob Tanner Patton, 24, 437 Dalton Road, Baldwin, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Jovane Lara Ramirez, 26, 166 Sassafras Lane, Mt. Airy, DUI and following too closely.
•Shelby A. Sweatman, 26, 5313 Crossing Place, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•John Alexander Cantrell, 32, 9275 Morrison Road, Lula, battery and cruelty to children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.