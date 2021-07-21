The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 32 people last week, including the following:
•Keith Barnes, 36, 25 Banks Street, Maysville, theft by taking and computer trespass.
•Donna Marie Buriles, 42, 135 Lake Forest Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Joseph Lee Hollis Jr., 28, 373 Woodpecker Lane, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Casey Walter Thomason, 36, 81 Hunt Club Road, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Maggie Mae Hollis, 55, 107 Springdale Road, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Jamie O' Dillon, 26, 83 Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville, battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
•Raymond Kyle Standridge, 27, 51 Harden Terrace Circle, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Kenneth Charles Burton, 53, 173 Chambers Street, Homer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and battery.
•Billy Ty Marsingill, 31, 225 Woodland Street, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance and license plate violation.
•Jacob Taylor, 38, 365 Barrett Drive, Toccoa, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Vincent Grey Garmon, 18, 664 Westmoreland Road, Lula, underage possession of alcohol, speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and fraudulent driver's license.
•Jeffrey Paul Jones, 56, 409 Lakewood Drive, Townville, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tyler Grant Pattman, 28, 191 Spring Lake Road, Commerce, burglary and simple battery.
•Joshua Wade Williamson, 38, 5811 Mount Olive Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Dustin Anderson, 32, 1827 Shallow Creek Lot #29, Elberton, theft by shoplifting.
•Dickie Alfred Crowe, 53, 7814 Schaefer Street, Bowersville, 37, 179 Pinenokle, Alto, battery, obstructing a person making an emergency phone call.
•Chandler David Swallow, 17, 5060 Deans Bridge Road, Blythe, 17, 5060 Deans Bridge Road, Blythe, driving while license suspended or revoked and seat belt violation.
•Brittany Faye Barrett, 32, 326 Galloway Drive, Homer, failure to appear.
•Robert Christopher Bowden, 25, 2846 Samples Scales Road, Homer, aggravated sodomy and aggrieved child molestation.
•Donald Lee Wilburn, 52, 4629 Calumet Circle N.W., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Ronald Craig Chapman, 57, 509 Carson Segars Road, Maysville, DUI, open container violation, possession and use of a drug-related object, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, impeding flow of traffic and drugs not in original container.
•Steven Daniel Richie, 33, 214 Water Plant Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Rhylan Henry Simmons, 34, 6529 Old Highway 441, Baldwin, DUI, failure to stop, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
•Ishear Tylik Warren, 32, 217 Hearthly Drive, Greenville, S.C., failure to appear.
•Christopher Shawn Robinson, 49, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting and theft by taking.
•Joshua Henry Hardin, 35, 305 Westchester Drive, Athens, pedestrian under the influence of intoxicants.
•Dalton Alan Mills, 21, 21, 294 Rock Creek Road, disorderly conduct.
•Ronald Morgan Reeve I, 28, 245 College Avenue, Maysville, endangering a child by DUI, DUI, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
•Joshua Harbin, 35, 305 Westchester Drive, Athens, pedestrian under the influence.
