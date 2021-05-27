The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 32 people last week, including the following:
•Deloris Tramon Faulkner, 36, 365 Athens Street, Homer, battery.
•Colby Adam Meeks, 31, 292 Daily Road, Alto, probation violation.
•Michael Ethan Wood, 27, 5629 Yonah Homer Road, Alto, theft by taking.
•Fred Daniel Bales, 62, 150 Timberland Drive, Homer, child molestation, incest, cruelty to children, sexual battery against a child under age 16 and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
•Jermetri Deontae Burtch, 28, 164 Allenorsely Road, Dewey Rose, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Enrique Lozano Figueroa, 49, 882 Chandler Road, Lawrenceville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Richard Keith McGuirt, 35, 632 Academy Woods Drive, Jefferson, theft by conversion.
•Chasity Danielle Nelson, 33, 2798 Riverbend Road, Demorest, theft by shoplifting.
•Catherine Ann Smith, 58, 119 Cranes Mobile Home Drive, Homer, battery.
•Jerel Carruth, 25, 186 Landlord Court, Athens, criminal damage to property.
•Jamie Lee Fisher, 36, 1280 Ridgeway Church Road, Maysville, failure to obey traffic light and probation violation.
•Demetrius Earl Jones, 47, 1538 Lyman Street, Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Richmond Sawyer Nell, 27, 835 North Gay Street, Unit 8, Auburn, Ala., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Dakota Jenkins Palinisano, 25, 621 Tanners Point Circle, Lawrenceville, driving while license suspended or revoked and distracted driving.
•Amber Lynn Parr, 32, 392 River Bend Road, Commerce, possession of marijuana.
•Tiffany E. Rusgrove, 30, 504 Kesler Road, Nicholson, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Sarah Jayne Smith, 23, 110 A. Drive, West Mifflin, Pa., possession of a controlled substance.
•Kayri Velasquez-Padilla, 25, 2930 Jason Court, Marietta, possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license.
•Julie Ann West, 42, 3041 Columbia Way, Atlanta, possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Scott Black, 48, 3025 Cedar Ridge Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
•Nyla Michelle Cromer, 24, 107 Bristolwood Circle, Morrisville, N.C., theft by receiving stolen property.
•Carlos Gomez, 33, 615 Dawn Circle, Charlotte, N.C., districted driving and driving while unlicensed.
•Kenneth Jones, 28, terroristic threats and acts.
•Cornelius James Lewis Jr., 24, 204 Park Green Road, Lawrenceville, theft by shoplifting.
•Kenneth James Ash, 29, 1379 Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
•Rosa Marie Brock, 32, 2831 Damascus Road, Baldwin, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Joshua Keo Davis, 25, 700 Falls Point Drive, Durham, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jessica Dianne Allen, 33, 955 Steele Drive, Hampton, DUI.
•Adam Bryce Butcher, 26, 806 Lexington Road, Carrollton, expired tag and suspended license.
•Caleb Christopher Sutton, 21, 581 Scales Creek Road, Homer, aggravated assault and battery.
•Alida Iris Vanegas, 41, 936 Ashworth, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Marvin Oliver Norton, 57, 2189 Countyline Road, Danielsville, disorderly conduct.
