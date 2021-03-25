The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 32 people last week, including the following:
•Michael Leon Nichols, 27, 164 Piedmont Street, Commerce, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and reckless conduct.
•Marquell James Pendleton, 38, 165 Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, Commerce, simple battery and aggravated stalking.
•Elizabeth Ann Robinson, 31, 209 Whitewater Road, Demorest, criminal trespass.
•Andre Deshields Harmon, 34, 55 Elizabeth Church Road, Marietta, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
•William Nathan Blackmon, 19, 291 Windford Smith Road, Athens, missing rearview mirror, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of a drug-related object.
•Enna Litts Laflamme, 18, 128 Manor Place, Commerce, possession of altered identification and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Michael Shane Poole, 43, 12 Apartment Street, Homer, criminal trespass and loitering.
•Alyson Faith Brenner, 27, 416 Clover Road, Wilmington, N.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), speeding and expired tag.
•Melissa Jordan Kesler, 31, 180 Kingbridge Meadows, Demorest, DUI.
•Candace Michelle Long, 58, 105 Chase Lane, Homer, criminal damage to property and simple battery.
•Amy Duzan Patton, 42, 2282 Old Gainesville Highway, Talmo, theft by taking.
•James Russell Daniel II, 28, 177 Leachman Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Maximiliano Espino, 27, 84 Hawks Court, Nicholson, criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
•Nicholas David Boyer, 28, 1020 B. Wilson Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Salvador Davila, 54, 2428 Johnson Road, Brookhaven, driving without a valid license and revoked registration.
•April Nicole Godfrey, 24, 433 Louis Sailors Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting, missing rearview mirror and expired driver's license.
•Carrie Dell Kellum, 54, 104 Manor Place, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Carl Christian Richards, 24, 217 Heritage Point Drive, Simpsonville, S.C., holding cell phone and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Eric Jason Ulrich, 47, 44 Banks Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Wayne Conner, 33, 271 Hwy. 98, Homer, aggravated stalking and aggressive driving.
•Shelby Taylor Hammock, 42, 133 Redbird Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Winfred Larashand Mayweather, 55, 1676 Doc McLocklin Road, Statham, DUI, tail light violation, tag light violation and license plate violation.
•Stacy James McKinney, 52, 155 Champion Drive, Fairplay, S.C., simple battery.
•Darrell Lamar Mintz, 60, 642 Ridgeway Road, Commerce, no headlights.
•Luis Torres, 18, 1495 Hwy. 29 North, Athens, window tint violation, possession of a pistol or revolver under age 18 and possession of marijuana.
•Kenneth Latham Ware, 44, 3927 Woodridge Way, Tucker, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Timothy Lee Webb, 33, 127 Rylee Road, Commerce, failure to maintain lane and expired license.
•Cody Cheyene Gibis, 27, 359 Greasy Creek Street, Homer, theft by shoplifting, seat belt violation and following too closely.
•Jacob Scott Lynn, 44, 6192 Lollis Creek Road, Flowery Branch, theft by shoplifting.
•Valerie Pelzer, 58, 2985 Stone Bridge Creek Road, Lathonia, DUI and no license on person.
•Darrell James Thompson, 40, 120 Evergreen Church Road, Starr, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Cindy Maria Vantreese, 57, 351 Water Plant Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.