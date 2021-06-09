The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 33 people last week, including the following:
•Marvin Oliver Norton, 57, 2189 County Line Road, Danielsville, disorderly conduct.
•Salvador Chavez Rosales, 33, 1465 Hwy. 29, Athens, possession of methamphetamine.
•Nathan Dwayne Allen, 27, 59 Sunset Lane, Toccoa, probation violation.
•Eric Thomas Simmons, 40, 171 Carson Road, Danielsville, open container violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and probation violation.
•John Daniel Pruitt, 41, 117 Cranes Mobile Home Drive, Homer, theft by taking.
•Amy Jo Ramirez, 38, 8333 Highway 124 West, Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Cheryl Lynn Reynolds, 56, 132 York Street, Homer, probation violation.
•Cory Lee Rowland, 27, 232 Azro Valley Lane, Baldwin, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Richard David Hamel, 35, 323 Tallassee Lane, 35, Statham, failure to appear.
•Mendy Beck Smith, 42, 300 Mason Manor Place, 42, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Joanna Lee Hall, 37, 338 Hightower Trail, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•John Christian Highfield, 17, 722 Ivey Creek Drive, Nicholson, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Anthony Jerome Holdman Jr., 22, 854 Davis Street, Gainesville, aggravated assault and battery.
•Garrett Troy Phillips, 28, 114 Upward Acres Street, East Flat Rock, N.Y., failure to maintain lane, DUI, failure to obey traffic control devices and no proof of insurance.
•Jason Michael Ahlert, 40, 165 Reveles Road, Chesnee, S.C., possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by shoplifting, driving while license suspended or revoked and alteration of license plate.
•Tiffany Denise Daniel, 40, 2780 Bethany Church Road, Greensboro, probation violation.
•Stormi Karis Lee Hardy, 30, 14924 Highway 197, Clarkesville, probation violation, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher A. Harris, 37, 57 Watson Road, Jefferson, public drunk and hit and run.
•Wesley Chantz Jacobs, 36, 165 Revels Road, Chesnee, S.C., possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting, possession of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Kendrick Juan Madison, 44, 620 Trojan Lane, Alto, possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher Shane Posten, 52, 183 Barefoot Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Jack Christopher Smith, 38, 597 Barefoot Circle, Lula, aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children.
•William M. Alexander IV, 36, 2653 Highway 105, Baldwin, loitering or. prowling.
•Dickie Alfred Crowe, 53, 7814 Schafer Street, Bowersville, contempt of court.
•Julian Cruz-Reyes, 32, 3017 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, driving without a valid license.
•Corey Blake Goodson, 31, 1059 Ponderosa Road, Demorest, pedestrian under the influence.
•Brandon Chad McIntyre, 18, 705 Poplar Street, Toccoa, driving without a valid license and failure to stop for stop sign.
•Robby Chadwick Stephens, 43, 105 Trotters Trace, Jefferson, public indecency.
•Patricia Naomi Turpin, 32, 145 Homestead Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Ivin Alberto, 21, 1739 White Road, Greenville, S.C., driving without a valid license and license plate violation.
•Benjamin Cole Cain, 42, 1803 Bold Springs Road, Carnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tiffany Marie Cain, 33, 4038 Black Creek Road, Commerce ,theft by taking.
•Glen Charles Mansur, 32, 183 Hogan Street, Maysville, simple battery and criminal trespass.
