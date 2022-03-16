The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 34 people recently, including the following:
•Gerald Wayne Kizziah Jr., 46, 1050 Fred Kill Crease Road, Auburn, contempt of court.
•Jerome David Watkins, 51, 1231 Guerry Hall Road, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Elvis Aron Lewis, 21, 1661 Neal Little Road, Carnesville, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by deception and obstruction of an officer.
•James Douglas Sosebee Jr., 45, 113 Jake Shubert Drive, Maysville, criminal trespass.
•Ben Eugene Baughcum, 50, 351 Nathaniel Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•William Lynk Ray, 28, 204 Watermark Court, Highpoint, N.C., possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, drugs not in original container, possession and use of a drug-related object and possession of marijuana.
•Helena Joy Arnold, 41, 262 Timberland Drive, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Ronald Craig Chapman, 58, 277 Mountain Creek Lane, Maysville, aggravated assault.
•Nickolas Brandon Drake, 38, 10761 Hwy. 98, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Enrique Misael Hernandez, 37, 100 Springwood Lane, Beckely, Va., driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Brad Ingrassia, 48, 329 Towerview Circle, Mount Airy, theft by taking.
•Ernest Blaise III, 39, 265 Ivy Lane, Lula, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Peter Eugene Borja, 47, 938 Dry Pond Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Maximillano Espino, 28, 207 Mitchell Street, Toccoa, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Austin Charles Harmon, 29, 2014 Jedi Street, Charleston, S.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Ivy Ruth Washburn, 45, 44 Hammonds Drive, Toccoa, probation violation.
•James Lee Thompson, 51, 5050 Strickland Drive, Gainesville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jade Myree Standridge, 36, 752 John Morris Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Gracie Belcher, 18, 7965 Hwy. 326, Commerce, theft by shoplifting and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Breata Chaney, 28, 40711 Waldrop Drive, East Point, theft by shoplifting.
•Alicia Noel Frazier, 31, 2129 Transco Road, Comer, failure to appear.
•Joseph Glenn Holcomb, 62, 2473 Sample Scales Road, Homer, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Kayla Leigh-Anne Lashley, 29, 199 Russ Ramsey Road, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Stephen J.J. Espinoza, 23, 1611 Jot Em Down Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•James Cole Hendrix, 23, 1262 Ridgeway Church Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Luis Fernando Barraza, 25, 1435 Enota Avenue. Northeast, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Christy Angela Fanello, 39, 2009 Ridgeway Road, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Alexandra Nicole Munger, 26, Commerce, giving a false name to law enforcement officers.
•Johnny Dakota Wilson, 23, 4348 Hwy. 98, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Trent Renord Bonds, 53, 511 Forrest Hill, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.
•Kordell Rufus Brabham, 25, 4149 Low Country Hwy., Erhardt, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Eric Thomas Simmons, 40, 342 Carson Road, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Candace Michelle Long, 59, 105 Chase Lane, Homer, probation violation.
•Bradley Evans, 25, 181 Beulah Lane, Lula, aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
