Fourteen people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Michael Wayne Moulder, 61, 455 Meadow Creek Drive, Jefferson, criminal trespass, simple assault and theft by shoplifting.
•Juan Gerardo Camarena-Macias, 56, 550 Grove Level Road, Commerce, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Tracie Dianne Flores, 53, 199 Church Street, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Richard Dee Burnes, 53, 164 Spring Lake Road, Commerce, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jonathan P. Guth, 45, 800 Treatment Plant Road, Rochelle, Ill., theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Brandon Lee Ergle, 42, 317 Spring Street, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Dulce Hernandez, 73, 131 Cagle Street, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Luis Merino Ortiz, 46, P.O. Box 243, Gillsville, battery.
•Dustin Lee Thomas, 26, 4231 Old Hwy. 441 North, Alto, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Graham C. Watkins, 23, 4820 Graham Circle, Gainesville, aggravated assault, home invasion and criminal trespass.
•Timothy Jason Winters, 43, 1294 Glendale Court, Macon, failure to appear.
•Marquavios La'Shane Carruth, 24, 115 Duncan Circle, Commerce, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and failure to maintain lane.
•Daniel Reeves Jarrell, 25, 998 Christmas Tree Road, Homer, DUI.
•Jonathan Will Dorsey, 38, 1074 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Stephen Keith Slaton, 61, 2954 Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, theft by shoplifting.
•Mirian Almodovar, 59, 2245 Cabin Creek Road, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Charles Haze Ferguson, 25, 395 Ferguson Road, Baldwin, probation violation.
•Joseph Maitran, 18, 166 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Eduardo Ventura-Galvan, 43, 43 Vitorie Street, Commerce, driving without a valid license.
•William Anthony Cerros, 21, 415 Heritage Hills Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Crystal Mattox, 45, 1574 Duffle Martin Road, Comer, theft by shoplifting.
•Cindy Marie Timms, 49, 181 Hebron Court, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Candace Michelle Long, 59, 105 ChaseLane, Homer, probation violation.
•Paul Frank Mullinax, 39, 196 Pless Drive, Alto, probation violation.
•Malik Tamir-Hassan El-Amin, 24, 3161 Kesler Road, Carnesville, terroristic threats and acts.
•Jermey Erik Humphries, 40, 2518 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, DUI, driving while license suspended and failure to stay in inner most lane at intersection.
•Justin Allen Newby, 32, 147 Wolford Creek Trail, Baldwin, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property and attempt to conceal vehicle identification.
•Lamar Brent Akin, 57, 1516 Eagle Eye Road, Gainesville, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving with no insurance and driving with suspended registration.
•Todd Michael Cavanaugh, 33, 679 Rue Fluerdeelis, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Regina Aileen Coker, 59, 330 Gumlog Drive, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Casey Shannon Doyle, 24, 2596 Kesler Road, Carneville, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Breana Crystal White, 29, 241 Pinehurst Road, Lavonia, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.
•Lance Allen Jewell, 46, 871 Antioch Road, Lula, DUI.
•Jessica Noelle Swing, 28, 1399 Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Joshua Dean Trimble, 47, 407 Pleasant Grove Road, McDonough, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
