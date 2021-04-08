The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 34 people last week, including the following;
•Kaylea Gail Cannon, 28, 3483 Germany Road, Clayton, theft by shoplifting.
•Sadie Parsons Mooney, 36, 340 Edgewood Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Dorsey Gene Reynolds, 30, 220 Old Ridge Road, Commerce, theft by taking and forgery.
•Tyharaus Henry Wright, 26, 111 Putman Street, Fountain Inn, S.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), speeding, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain a lane.
•Steven Robert Whitcomb, 59, 447 Hebron Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Tiffany Rose Bowden, 31, 206 Eugene Hardman Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•William Kenneth Norris, 50, 665 Ridgeway Church Road, Commerce, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
•Lester Lynn Torbush Jr., 41, 295 McEver Road, Commerce, battery.
•Catherine Naomi Wells, 34, 46 Madison Street, Commerce, giving false information to a law information officer.
•Ted Wesley Williams, 66, 511 Bellamy Road, Carnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Ginger Marie Colley, 46, 318 Wall Street, Crawford, theft by shoplifting.
•Richard Joseph Thibeault Jr., 58, 1152 Hard Grove Lake Road, Winterville, theft by shoplifting.
•Denario Rykeem Winfrey, 30, 118 McCrakin Court, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Jonathan Blake Ashby, 30, 247 Garretts Way, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Tiffany Ann Barnette, 23, 842 Meadow Creek Circle, Cornelia, driving while license suspended or revoked and passenger safety belt violation.
•Hank Jim Black Jr., 50, 783 McDonald Circle, Commerce, giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•David Howard Carlson, 60, 2312 Lyle Field Road, Jefferson, speeding and theft by shoplifting.
•Joshua Huey Davis, 39, 149 Tab Road, Alto, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Robert Joe Jackson, 33, 2077 Dalewood Road, Waynesville, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Kellie Blaine Lord, 42, 14 Jett Roberts Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Daniel Korey Penny, 38, 112 Cranes Mobile Home Drive, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked and probation violation.
•Haley Michelle Rogers, 28, 310 Pleasant Acres Drive, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Medina Ruben Sequra, 41, 266 Detter Road, Canon, distracted driving and driving without a valid license.
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 40, 481 Shore Drive, Suwanne, probation violation.
•Brenda Sue Chatham, 69, 3057 Hwy. 51 North, Carnesville, harassing phone calls.
•Tiffany McCannon Epps, 32, 102 Garrison Shoals Road, Lula, driving while license suspended or revoked and distracted driving.
•Cory Anthony Tortorici, 27, 169 Hospital Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Jonathan Gerald Augustus, 37, 2737 Samples Scales Road, Homer, failure to appear.
•Ruth Argentina Cruz, 57, 26 Monte Vista Place, Candler, N.C, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Chris Michael Depeal, 47, 2979 2 Mile Road, Bay City, Mi., loitering and prowling.
•Eva Michelle Kiser, 27, 789 Paoli Road, Carlton, failure to appear.
•Gregory Michael Harmuth, 23, 967 Hwy. 51 North, Homer, theft by taking.
•Sheila Marie Osburn, 41, 3043 Grandview Lane, Commerce, theft by taking.
•John Paul Thomas, 57, 26 Oak Hollow Road, Winterville, disorderly conduct.
