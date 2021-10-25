The 34th annual youth hunt will be held on Nov. 26-27 on county property.
Applications, for youth ages 10 to 16, are available at the Banks County 4-H office. Youth must have a hunter education certificate and a valid hunters license to participate. Those who participate must also have an adult age 18 or older attend the hunt with them.
For more information on the hunt, call Benji Ward, 706-599-6186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.