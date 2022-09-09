The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 35 people last week, including the following:
•Corey Blake Goodson, 32, 4909 Old Hwy. 441 North, Alto, criminal trespass.
•Michael William Mott, 41, 149 Lila Way, Dahlonega, cruelty to animals.
•Kelisha Denise Sutherland, 43, 16 Heatherstone Court, Simpsonvile, S.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Micah Joseph Wales, 30, 6421 Creek Road, Clermont, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Anthony Thomas Eakins, 38, 1910 Hwy. 51 South, Homer, probation violation.
•Lisa Ann Holland, 41, 464 Sanford Drive, Nicholson, failure to appear.
•Trandum Leroy Howington, 46, 633 Borders Road, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and reckless driving.
•Austin Robert Burnett, 17, 362 W. Ridgeway Road, Maysville, battery.
•James Anthony Gallego, 37, 8005 NW 8th Street, Winder, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Joseph Wallace Herring, 48, 165 Fulbright Road, Carnesville, aggravated assault, battery and simple battery.
•Brandon Christopher Jackson, 29, 1432 Princeton Drive, Statham, theft by shoplifting.
•Tammy Sue Fitzgerald, 41, 1912 Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, battery.
•Ashley Walker Harris, 44, 71 Dogwood Road, theft by shoplifting.
•Linda Loydeen Overman, 75, 500 Russ Ramsey Road,Maysville, exploiting/inflicting pain on disabled or elder person.
•Kenyonna Veneresha Pittman, 32,1027 Bold Springs Church Road, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Sean Lonnell Rhodes, 54, 1021 Bridle Creek Drive, Fowery Branch, DUI, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana.
•Priscilla Silva, 34,350 South Point Hill Drive, Buford, battery and cruelty to children.
•Adam Cecil Workman, 36, 359 Queen Road, Gillsville, criminal trespass and battery.
•Kenneth Wayne Crawford, 56, 2167 Yonah Homer Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Ahkytra Denise Green, 30, 3501 Wheatley Avenue, Charlotte, N.C., fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, illegal window tint violation, speeding and reckless conduct.
•Danielle Shain Ramsey, 24, 104 Bellview Homes, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Joseph Brandon Smallwood, 44, 640 McCoy Bridge Road, Homer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, passing on a double yellow line, driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding, littering, failure to stop at a stop sign, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
•Susan Renae Mealor, 56, 1532 Bob Mann Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Samuel Elliott Parris, 26, 164 Elk Grove Road, Auburn, theft by shoplifting.
•Heather Michelle Green, 35, 100 Crossing Place, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Charley Alexis Winston, 33, 5374 West Leon Terrace, Milwaukee, Wis., failure to appear.
•William M. Alexander IV, 37, 2653 Hwy. 105, Baldwin, criminal trespass.
•Marcus Darryl Dove, 27, 5309 Morgan Manner Drive, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Robert Edward Overman, 54, 4385 Jot Em Down Road, Commerce, battery and exploit or inflict pain on a disabled or elderly person.
•Alan Ray Poulter, 23, 2444 Hwy. 198, Baldwin, criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Aaron Gordon Bolin, 32, 203 Gilbert Street, Anderson, S.C., theft by shoplifting, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, improper backing, hit and run, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and aggravated assault.
•Daniel Stewart Chesney, 39, 302 Wappoo Lane, Taylor, S.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Nicole Lynn Davis, 33, 312 Dunwoody Drive, Simpsonville, S.C., theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Barbara Jean Harbert, 46, 389 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Andrew Franklin Roberts, 40, 389 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamines.
