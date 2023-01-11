The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged XX people last week, including the following:
•Ashley Lee Escobedo, 29, 56 Idle Acres Lane, Lavonia, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Joseph Ashley Quinn, 42, 3858 Eatonton Road, Madison, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Melissa Bokey Toole, 37, 2060 Epps Bridge Road, Athens, failure to appear.
•Jake Sterling Parks, 21, 2885 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, reckless driving and improper display of tag.
•Charles Robert Joiner III, 51, 2487 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, simple battery.
•Dejanero Marquese Mattox, 42, 200 Deer Parkway, Athens, theft by taking.
•Makale Janorris Waller, 31, 598 Cedar Grove Road, Lexington, theft by taking.
•Christie Denise Kirkland, 39, 145 Pineview Road, Toccoa, identity fraud.
•Michelle Denise Patrick, 51, 190 Deer Run, Maysville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Michelle Denise Patrick, 51, 190 Deer Run, Maysville, open container violation.
•Paul Thomas Perry, 51, theft of services.
•Kimberly Ann Bross, 51, 524 Pleasant Acres Drive, Maysville, possession of court.
•Dickie Alfred Crowe, 55, 386 Berlin Road, Commerce, contempt of court.
•Keith Mitchell Justice, 33, 6060 Hwy. 320, Toccoa, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Shane Michael Kelley, 38, 2785 Samples Scales Road, Homer, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, terroristic acts and threats, cruelty to children and discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
•Amber Lynn Padgett, 32, 1182 Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Jared Nicholas Powell, 35, 158 Bell Acres, Maysville, simple battery and burglary.
•Adam Joseph Lee, 34, 399 Webbs Creek Road, Homer, simple battery and theft by taking.
•Brandon Thomas Seems, 32, 2657 Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, criminal trespass.
•David Michael Waldrep, 44, 287 Borders Drive, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Maria Esquivel Suarez, 36, 1465 Hwy. 29 North, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•William Ward Baker, 55, 581 Beard Road, Winter Garden, Fla., theft by bringing stolen property into state, license plate violation, making a false statement and child restraint seatbelt violation.
•James Bryant, 36, 7491 Silk Tree Pointe, Braselton, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•James Ira Layton, 51, 800 Stallings Road, Senoia, theft by taking.
•Francisco Zaveleta, 35, 115 Batson Drive, Greenville, S.C., driving without a license and speeding.
•Cody Allen Wilburn, 18, 119 Sullivan Drive, Homer, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and failure to maintain lane.
•Natalie Lynn Bruce, 39, 512 Madison Hills, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Allen William Ott, 53, 3 North Point Drive, Northeast, Rome, simple battery.
•Dennis James Stiles Jr., 23, 100 Spring Lake Drive, Commerce, probation violation.
•William Russell Wheelis, 58, 69 Robins Place, Toccoa, failure to appear and loitering.
•Juventino Mendoza-Garcia, 31, 140 Creekdale Drive, Commerce, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission of windows.
•Andrew Ward Oliver, 35, 1661 Andy's Way, Watkinsville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Debra Lynn Dixon, 51, 1749 Bullock Drive, Loganville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Heather Lynn Martin, 41, 113 Barnes Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Thomas Alan Maddox, 59, 2615 Ethridge Road, Jefferson, DUI, failure to maintain lane, open container violation and slick tires.
