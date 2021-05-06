The Banks County Sheriff's Office recently charged 36 people, including the following:
•Tony Randall Croy Jr., 38, 115 Shady Lane Circle, Canton, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and distracted driving.
•Jerel Evans Devoe, 26, 2607 Gaither Street, Temple Hills, Md., theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Ashley Joel Mitchell Minish, 35, 288 Hebron Road, Commerce failure to appear, entering vehicle with intent to commit felony and criminal trespass.
•Brandon Rogers, 33, 1490 Brookdale Drive, Sugar Hill, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing indentification of motor vehicle.
•Sarah Ann Watkins, 37, 663 Borders Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Tyler Glenon Wood, 19, 71 Hale Road, Maysville, battery.
•Victoria Danielle Mundy, 28, 381 Hunters Glen Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Shakuntla Patel, 69, 280 Summit Drive, Alto, unlawful sale of alcohol to person under age of 21.
•Jack William Rosa, 27, 126 Rock Forge Court, Jefferson, criminal damage to property, loitering and prowling, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and theft by taking.
•Billy Joe Shealey Jr., 31, 1375 Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, theft by shoplifting, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object and possession of methamphetamine.
•Delontee Terrell Smothers, 33, 2944 Nash Place, Washington, D.C., possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Ivy Ruth Washburn, 44, 44 Hammons Drive, Toccoa, probation violation.
•Quenton Bradley Rice, 24, 119 Hunt Club Road, Nicholson, battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Oscar Israel Romero, 20, 1370 S. Gordon Road, Austell, speeding and driving without a license.
•Johnny Richard Wade, 52, 1955 Kesler Road, Carnesville, failure to stop at stop sign, habitual violator and parole violation.
•Catherine Naomi Wells, 34, 46 Madison Street, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Donald Dwayne Fuller, 55, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana.
•Dakota Chase Robinson, 31, 2738 Massey Branch Road, Robbinsville, N.C., possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jevante Dashaun Crump, 28, 3645 Denver Street, Winston-Salem, N.C., possession with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.
•Dale Hill, 53, 106 Collier Church Road, Comer, theft by shoplifting.
•Mary Mobley Hoofner, 54, 585 Kesler Road, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Tommy Chester Tench, 43, 217 Church Street, Maysville, possession of a Schedule II controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Blaine Ethan Turpin, 18, 259 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft.
•Jordan Ryan Whitley, 33, 695 Oxford Hall, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•Christopher Chase Clark, 30, 305 McBee Road, Easley, S.C., possession of marijuana.
•Thomas Kyle Henson, 30, 157 Camp Creek Drive, Stockbridge, possession of marijuana.
•John Vensent Hribar, 65, 1778 Braeburn Park Drive, Euiclid, Ohio, possession of marijuana.
•Darren Samuel Hunter, 28, 1068 Hickory Glenn, Winston Salem, N.C., possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Tyra Alexandra Scott, 25, 5021 Eltha Drive, Winston Salem, N.C., DUI, tail light violation, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Patrick Michael Sullivan, 73, 4419 Spring Glen, Tucker, possession of marijuana.
•Ronald Terry Webster, 59, 232 Ashworth Lane, Blairsville, possession of marijuana.
•Thomas Ryan Webster, 22, 232 Ashworth Lane, Blairsville, possession of marijuana.
•John Ross Arnst, 32, 254 Hamlet Park Drive, Clyde, N.C., DUI.
•Mitchell Ray Jackson, 68, 1704 Sweet City Road, Elberton, DUI and failure to obey traffic signal.
•Tonya Dee Jarrard, 40, 995 Hawthorne Avenue, Suite 7, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Cynthia Marie Turner, 63, 5981 91st Avenue, Pineallas Park, Fla., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
